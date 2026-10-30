WATCH VIDEO: Glenn Phillips Smashes 46-Ball Century Against India, Equals New Zealand Record In 4th T20I | IND vs NZ

Glenn Phillips Century vs India: Glenn Phillips produced a breathtaking display of power-hitting in the fourth T20I against India, smashing a 46-ball century at Eden Park in Auckland. The New Zealand batter hammered 107 off 49 deliveries, including 10 sixes and six fours, as the hosts piled up a massive total in the series clash.

Phillips brought up his hundred in the 19th over, launching Arshdeep Singh over long-off for a six. He celebrated the milestone by raising his arms and soaking in the applause from the crowd and his teammates. His innings eventually ended at 107 when Nitish Kumar Reddy dismissed him in the same over, with Abhishek Sharma completing the catch at deep extra cover.

Glenn Phillips goes full throttle to bring up his hundred! 💯 And yes, the John Cena theme was right on cue! 🎶 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 4th T20I, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 30, 2026







Glenn Phillips Equals New Zealand Record With 46-Ball T20I Century

Phillips reached his century in just 46 balls, equalling his own record for the second-fastest T20I hundred by a New Zealand batter. He had previously achieved the feat against the West Indies at Mount Maunganui in 2020. Finn Allen holds the national record, having scored a 33-ball century against South Africa in Kolkata in 2026.

The right-hander was particularly destructive against Nitish Kumar Reddy, taking the Indian all-rounder for 50 runs from just 15 balls. The assault included six sixes and two fours, with Phillips hitting five consecutive sixes in the closing stages of the innings.

He also took on Prince Yadav and Arshdeep Singh, scoring 30 runs off 14 balls against Prince and 18 off nine deliveries against Arshdeep. Phillips struck his third fifty of the series before accelerating towards a remarkable century.

Glenn Phillips takes the aerial route, sending four consecutive deliveries sailing over the ropes! 💥 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 4th T20I, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND https://t.co/Pi01EhHJvG — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 30, 2026







Glenn Phillips’ Century Powers New Zealand To 259/7

Phillips’ innings provided the backbone of New Zealand’s total of 259/7 in 20 overs. He shared a crucial 115-run partnership with Michael Bracewell for the fifth wicket, with the pair adding 65 runs off just 25 balls through a stunning display of aggressive batting.

Bracewell also made a significant contribution, smashing 65 off 25 deliveries, including four fours and six sixes. Finn Allen chipped in with 31 off 17 balls, while Daryl Mitchell scored 24 off nine.

For India, Mayank Yadav was the leading wicket-taker with figures of 3/48. Prince Yadav, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Arshdeep Singh claimed one wicket each, although the Indian bowling attack conceded runs at a high rate.

Phillips Continues Remarkable Run Against India

Phillips’ century took his tally in the India tour of New Zealand 2026 to 276 runs from four matches at an average of 92.00 and a strike rate of 189.04. His highest score in the series is now 107, with the knock also giving him his first hundred of the tour.

The New Zealand batter has also moved into an elite group of players with three T20I centuries while batting at No. 4 or lower, alongside Suryakumar Yadav, while Glenn Maxwell leads the list with four.

With 10 sixes in his innings, Phillips delivered one of the standout performances of the series and gave New Zealand a formidable total to defend at Eden Park.