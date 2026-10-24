WATCH VIDEO: Glenn Phillips’ Stunning Athleticism While Running Between Wickets Viral In NZ vs IND 2nd T20I

NZ vs IND, 2nd T20I: While Glenn Phillips is known for displaying his athleticism while fielding, the New Zealand all-rounder showcased it even while batting in the second T20I on October 24, Saturday against India at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The 29-year-old’s athleticism proved decisive in completing a run as a video of the same surfaced on social media.

NZ vs IND, 2nd T20I: Glenn Phillips’ dives full throttle to complete the run

The moment occurred in the 13th over of the innings sent down by India’s strike bowler Arshdeep Singh. With Philipps bunting the ball to mid-off and set off quickly as the full-throttle beat the fielder’s throw, albeit the ball not hitting the stumps. The right-handed batter got another run via overthrow as well for his effort, completing a brace in the process.

Glenn Philips is Flying ✈️ 🙌🏻 https://t.co/QIpdzmWTfw — Hamza Khan (@Hamzakhan17_) October 24, 2026

NZ vs IND, 2nd T20I: Glenn Phillips’ back-to-back half-centuries give New Zealand a competitive total

Meanwhile, the toss once again went Shreyas Iyer’s way and the visiting captain opted to chase. Unlike the series-opener at the same venue, the Kiwis couldn’t quite manage the start they were looking for and succumbed to 41/3 in the sixth over itself. Hence, the rebuilding job came down to Phillips and Bevon Jacobs. Phillips, who scored an unbeaten 82 in the first T20I, reached his half-century off only 32 deliveries in the 16th over of the innings. On the other hand, Jacobs got to the milestone in 40 balls as the duo threaded a partnership of 116 off only 77 deliveries. But Jacobs couldn’t kick on in the manner he would have liked, falling to 58. Michael Bracewell slammed a six and a four in the two balls he faced to take the home side to 180 in 20 overs.

At the time of writing this, Team India had reached 22/0 in the third over. The reigning World T20 champions will back themselves to gun down 181, given they hunted down 226 successfully in the previous game.