Glenn Phillips Injury: New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips suffered a scary injury scare after being struck by Akash Deep’s throw during Day 2 of the first Test against India at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Phillips was attempting a quick single when the Indian pacer’s throw hit him near his helmet, forcing the on-field medical team to conduct a concussion assessment. However, the New Zealand batter recovered quickly and was ready to resume his innings after the brief interruption.

The incident happened during the 85th over of New Zealand’s first innings when Phillips was batting alongside Henry Nicholls. Having pushed a delivery from Prasidh Krishna towards mid-on, Phillips set off for a single without looking towards the ball. Akash Deep collected it and attempted a direct hit at the bowler’s end, but his throw struck Phillips as he sprinted towards the crease.

Glenn Phillips Hit By Akash Deep’s Throw In Scary Injury Incident

The impact left Phillips visibly uncomfortable as the ball appeared to hit him around the protective area of his helmet. Despite the nasty blow, the New Zealand batter continued running and went all the way towards the sightscreen before the situation was assessed.

A concussion test followed as the medical team attended to Phillips. Akash Deep immediately apologised for the accidental hit, while Phillips gave the Indian fielder a thumbs-up to indicate that he was doing alright.

After the concussion assessment was completed, Phillips and Akash Deep exchanged a friendly tap of the hand. The New Zealand batter appeared to have recovered from the blow, and play resumed after the brief interruption.

A nasty hit shaken off with a short jog by the seemingly indestructible Glenn Phillips. 😬 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/asJo1QYnEJ — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 19, 2026







Glenn Phillips, Henry Nicholls Power New Zealand To 368

The injury scare did little to affect Phillips’ contribution with the bat. The right-hander went on to score a brilliant 118 off 216 deliveries, including 14 boundaries, as he helped New Zealand recover from a difficult position.

Phillips and Henry Nicholls stitched together a massive 216-run partnership for the sixth wicket after the hosts had slipped to 70/5. Nicholls remained unbeaten on 175 off 335 balls, helping New Zealand post 368 in their first innings.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah was the standout bowler with four wickets, while Akash Deep claimed three scalps and Anshul Kamboj picked up two. Prasidh Krishna also chipped in with one wicket.

India began their first-innings reply with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul at the crease. At the time of writing, the visitors were 81/0 after 21 overs, with Jaiswal unbeaten on 43 off 63 deliveries and Rahul batting on 36 off 65 balls. India still trailed New Zealand by 287 runs.