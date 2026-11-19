GTA 6 Viral Cat Video: Grand Theft Auto VI has already given gamers an unexpected talking point, with a bizarre in-game encounter involving a cat taking social media by storm. A viral clip shows protagonist Jason Duval stealing a car, only to discover an angry cat inside the vehicle. What happens next has left animal lovers unimpressed, with several users jokingly branding Jason the villain of the game.

The incident has sparked plenty of hilarious reactions, with players discussing the game’s attention to detail and the unexpected behaviour of its virtual animals. While car theft and chaotic encounters are familiar elements of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, throwing a feline passenger out of a stolen vehicle was certainly not something many gamers expected to witness.

The clip, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the account @gtasix_, has attracted attention for its amusing sequence of events and the internet’s reaction to Jason’s treatment of the cat.

Jason Duval’s Cat Encounter Goes Horribly Wrong

The viral footage begins with Jason Duval approaching a car and pulling its driver out before taking control of the vehicle. However, the situation takes an unexpected turn when the camera shifts towards the car’s interior.

A cat sitting in the backseat suddenly springs into action and attacks Jason while he is driving. Clearly unwilling to share the vehicle with its unexpected new driver, the feline creates an amusing moment of chaos.

Jason eventually brings the car to a halt, picks up the cat and throws it out of the vehicle before getting back behind the wheel and continuing his journey.

The brief sequence has become a talking point among gamers, particularly because of the detailed animal behaviour featured in the game.

In GTA 6, Jason steals a man’s car with a cat in the backseat. While driving, the cat jumps on him, and he throws it out of the car before continuing to drive. https://t.co/MoJQCqUFje — GTA 6 Updates (@gtasix_) November 18, 2026







‘He’s The Villain Now’: Internet Reacts To GTA 6 Cat Video

Social media users were quick to turn Jason’s interaction with the cat into a series of hilarious comments. Some jokingly suggested that his actions had instantly made him the antagonist, regardless of what happens during the rest of the game’s storyline.

“Jason threw the cat. I don’t care what happens in the rest of the story, he’s the villain now,” one user wrote.

Another questioned the circumstances surrounding the feline’s journey, asking, “Why does the cat not have a seatbelt on?”

A third user joked, “Jason said ‘no cats in the getaway car’ and meant it.”

Some users were less amused by Jason’s behaviour, with one commenting, “Steal the car, fine. Throw the cat? We’re going to talk about this, Jason.”

Another wrote, “I disapprove! You shouldn’t treat cats like that!”

The incident also prompted comments praising the game’s realistic details. One user highlighted the animal’s reaction, writing, “This small detail is why GTA 6 feels different. A cat jumping on Jason mid-drive shows how alive Leonida really is.”

Another summed up the entire situation with a humorous observation: “Bro stole the car, kidnapped the cat, then decided the cat was the problem.”

GTA 6’s Wildlife Details Become A Talking Point

Beyond the viral cat incident, the game’s wildlife system has also attracted attention. Players can encounter different animals across Leonida, the fictional setting of GTA 6, adding another layer of activity to the open-world experience.

The animal encounters include creatures such as alligators in swamp areas, while other activities reportedly involve observing birds and interacting with animals.

The cat video has offered an early glimpse of how seemingly minor interactions can turn into memorable gaming moments. And judging by the internet’s reaction, Jason Duval might have already made a few enemies before players have even explored everything GTA 6 has to offer.