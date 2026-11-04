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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Gurnoor Brar Claims Three-Wicket Haul, Pulls Off Stunning Left-Handed Catch To Dismiss Tom Latham In IND vs NZ 1st ODI

WATCH VIDEO: Gurnoor Brar Claims Three-Wicket Haul, Pulls Off Stunning Left-Handed Catch To Dismiss Tom Latham In IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Gurnoor Brar Bowling vs New Zealand: Gurnoor Brar impressed with a three-wicket haul against New Zealand in the first ODI, troubling the hosts with his pace and bounce. The Indian pacer produced a stunning left-handed caught-and-bowled dismissal of Tom Latham and returned in the final over to remove Blair Tickner. Watch Brar’s impactful bowling performance.

WATCH VIDEO: Gurnoor Brar Claims Three-Wicket Haul, Pulls Off Stunning Left-Handed Catch To Dismiss Tom Latham In IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Wed 2026-11-04 12:03 IST

Gurnoor Brar Bowling vs New Zealand: Gurnoor Brar made an impressive impact with the ball in the first ODI against New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland. The Indian pacer claimed three crucial wickets, including a stunning caught-and-bowled dismissal of Tom Latham, as the visitors bundled out the hosts for a modest total. Brar also troubled the New Zealand batters with his pace, bounce and short-ball tactics.

Gurnoor finished with figures of 3/44 in 9.2 overs, providing India with important breakthroughs at different stages of New Zealand’s innings. His spell included the wickets of Tim Seifert, Tom Latham and Blair Tickner, helping India maintain control after winning the toss and opting to bowl.

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Gurnoor Brar Dismisses Tim Seifert, Tom Latham And Blair Tickner

Brar opened his account in the 15th over when he dismissed Tim Seifert, who was looking comfortable at the crease. The right-arm pacer delivered a short ball at close to 140 kmph, forcing the New Zealand opener into an attempted pull. Seifert mistimed the shot and offered a catch to substitute fielder Ruturaj Gaikwad at mid-on.



Brar struck again in the 17th over, producing one of the standout moments of the innings. Bowling at 141 kmph, he tempted Tom Latham into playing a tentative on-drive. The New Zealand captain chipped the ball towards the bowler, who stretched out his left hand to complete a stunning caught-and-bowled effort. Latham departed for just three runs off 11 deliveries.

After going wicketless through the middle phase, Brar returned to dismiss Blair Tickner in the final over of New Zealand’s innings. Continuing with his short-ball strategy, the Indian pacer forced Tickner into attempting an aggressive pull. The batter got a top edge, allowing KL Rahul to complete a comfortable catch behind the stumps.



Brar celebrated the dismissal with his arms raised, sharing a light-hearted exchange with Tickner, who also acknowledged the bowler with a smile.

New Zealand Bowled Out For 185 Against India

New Zealand were dismissed for 185 in 40.2 overs after struggling against India’s bowling attack. Tim Seifert scored 38, while Blair Tickner provided late resistance with an entertaining 34 off just 23 deliveries. Glenn Phillips also contributed 30 runs.

Arshdeep Singh was India’s leading wicket-taker with four scalps, while Anshul Kamboj claimed two wickets. Brar finished with three wickets, conceding 44 runs in his 9.2 overs.

India now require 186 runs to win the opening match and take the lead in the five-match ODI series.

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WATCH VIDEO: Gurnoor Brar Claims Three-Wicket Haul, Pulls Off Stunning Left-Handed Catch To Dismiss Tom Latham In IND vs NZ 1st ODI
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WATCH VIDEO: Gurnoor Brar Claims Three-Wicket Haul, Pulls Off Stunning Left-Handed Catch To Dismiss Tom Latham In IND vs NZ 1st ODI

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WATCH VIDEO: Gurnoor Brar Claims Three-Wicket Haul, Pulls Off Stunning Left-Handed Catch To Dismiss Tom Latham In IND vs NZ 1st ODI

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WATCH VIDEO: Gurnoor Brar Claims Three-Wicket Haul, Pulls Off Stunning Left-Handed Catch To Dismiss Tom Latham In IND vs NZ 1st ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Gurnoor Brar Claims Three-Wicket Haul, Pulls Off Stunning Left-Handed Catch To Dismiss Tom Latham In IND vs NZ 1st ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Gurnoor Brar Claims Three-Wicket Haul, Pulls Off Stunning Left-Handed Catch To Dismiss Tom Latham In IND vs NZ 1st ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Gurnoor Brar Claims Three-Wicket Haul, Pulls Off Stunning Left-Handed Catch To Dismiss Tom Latham In IND vs NZ 1st ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Gurnoor Brar Claims Three-Wicket Haul, Pulls Off Stunning Left-Handed Catch To Dismiss Tom Latham In IND vs NZ 1st ODI

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