Gurnoor Brar Maiden Test Wicket Video: Indian pacer Gurnoor Brar claimed his maiden Test wicket by dismissing New Zealand opener Devon Conway on Day 1 of the second Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Brar trapped Conway LBW with a brilliant delivery in the final over before the lunch break, giving India their first breakthrough after the opening pair had added 77 runs.

The wicket came in the 26th over of New Zealand’s first innings when Brar switched to bowling from around the wicket. He delivered a scrambled-seam ball at 135 kmph that came straight on with the angle and beat Conway’s inside edge before striking him on the back leg. Brar appealed confidently, and the on-field umpire immediately raised his finger. Conway opted for a review, but ball-tracking confirmed that the delivery was hitting the top of leg stump, resulting in three reds.

Gurnoor Brar Dismisses Devon Conway To Claim Maiden Test Wicket

The dismissal was a special moment for Brar as he registered his first-ever wicket in Test cricket on his debut appearance in the longest format. Conway had scored 31 runs off 79 deliveries, including four boundaries, and had looked comfortable alongside captain Tom Latham.

Brar’s breakthrough ended New Zealand’s 77-run opening partnership and provided India with the much-needed breakthrough after a patient start from the hosts. The Indian pacer celebrated an important milestone in his international career as his teammates joined him in celebrating the wicket.

A breakthrough right at the stroke of lunch! 🍽️ Gurnoor Brar gets his first Test wicket as Devon Conway is trapped in front. Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 2nd Test, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/21lJC7IFRv — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 27, 2026







Gurnoor Brar’s Impressive Bowling Performance Against New Zealand

Brar also impressed with his pace and consistency throughout his opening spell. He regularly clocked speeds around 135-142 kmph and troubled both New Zealand openers with his hard lengths and movement off the surface.

At the time of writing, Brar had figures of 1/34 in 14 overs, including three maiden overs. He had conceded just 34 runs while bowling 69 dot balls, maintaining an economy rate of 2.40.

At the time of writing, New Zealand had reached 140/4 in 58 overs in their first innings. Daryl Mitchell was unbeaten on 10 off 49 deliveries, while Tom Blundell was batting on 12 off 44 balls.

Akash Deep was India’s leading wicket-taker with two wickets for 23 runs, while Anshul Kamboj and Gurnoor Brar had claimed one wicket each. Tom Latham top-scored for New Zealand with 59 runs, while Conway contributed 31.