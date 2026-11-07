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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Gurnoor Brar’s Brutal Bowling Spell Sparks New Zealand Collapse, India Dominate In Wellington | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

WATCH VIDEO: Gurnoor Brar’s Brutal Bowling Spell Sparks New Zealand Collapse, India Dominate In Wellington | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

Gurnoor Brar Bowling Video: Gurnoor Brar delivered a sensational bowling performance in the second ODI against New Zealand, claiming four wickets to dismantle the hosts' batting line-up in Wellington. The Indian pacer finished with impressive figures of 4/30 in 10 overs, dismissing Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner and Nathan Smith.

WATCH VIDEO: Gurnoor Brar’s Brutal Bowling Spell Sparks New Zealand Collapse, India Dominate In Wellington | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sat 2026-11-07 12:38 IST

Gurnoor Brar Bowling Video: Gurnoor Brar emerged as India’s standout performer with the ball in the second ODI against New Zealand at Hnry Stadium, producing a fiery spell that left the home side struggling to build partnerships.

The right-arm pacer combined pace, bounce and disciplined line and length to trouble the New Zealand batters throughout his spell. His four-wicket haul proved particularly important as India continued to pick up wickets at regular intervals, restricting the hosts to 134 in 41 overs.

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Brar finished with figures of 4/30, including two maiden overs, while conceding just 30 runs in his full quota. His performance helped India gain complete control of the contest as they set up a modest target of 135 runs.



Gurnoor Brar’s Four-Wicket Burst Shakes New Zealand

Brar began making an impact during the middle overs when he dismissed Tom Latham in the 20th over. The left-handed batter attempted to pull a short delivery but could not get the desired connection, sending a top edge towards deep square leg, where Naman Dhir completed the catch.



The Indian pacer struck again on the very next delivery, removing Glenn Phillips for a duck. Another short ball produced a top edge, with Anshul Kamboj taking a well-judged catch to leave New Zealand struggling at 53/5.



Brar returned to deliver two more crucial blows towards the end of the innings. After Mitchell Santner struck him for a six, the pacer responded brilliantly by dismissing the New Zealand captain for 31. Santner attempted to guide a back-of-a-length delivery towards the off-side but edged it behind, where KL Rahul completed the catch.

Brar completed his four-wicket haul by removing Nathan Smith in the 40th over. The batter edged a hard-length delivery outside off stump, allowing Rohit Sharma to take a straightforward catch at first slip.



Gurnoor Brar’s Pace And Bounce Leave New Zealand Batters Struggling

One of the biggest highlights of Brar’s spell was his ability to generate extra bounce and trouble the batters with deliveries around the 140 kmph mark.

Daryl Mitchell, despite scoring a half-century, found it difficult to score freely against the Indian pacer. Brar consistently tested the New Zealand batter with short deliveries and movement outside off stump, keeping him under pressure during their prolonged contest.

The pacer also troubled Kyle Jamieson with a series of short deliveries, including one that struck the New Zealand batter on the helmet grille.

Brar’s aggressive approach, combined with his control over line and length, made him India’s most effective bowler on the day.

India Bowl Out New Zealand For 134, Need 135 To Win

Brar received excellent support from the rest of India’s bowling attack. Auqib Nabi picked up two early wickets, while Anshul Kamboj and Axar Patel also finished with two wickets apiece.

Daryl Mitchell top-scored for New Zealand with 55 off 104 balls, while Santner contributed 31. However, the Indian bowlers kept striking at crucial moments, preventing the hosts from building a competitive total.

New Zealand were eventually dismissed for 134 in 41 overs. India now require 135 runs to win the second ODI and take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

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WATCH VIDEO: Gurnoor Brar’s Brutal Bowling Spell Sparks New Zealand Collapse, India Dominate In Wellington | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI
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WATCH VIDEO: Gurnoor Brar’s Brutal Bowling Spell Sparks New Zealand Collapse, India Dominate In Wellington | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

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WATCH VIDEO: Gurnoor Brar’s Brutal Bowling Spell Sparks New Zealand Collapse, India Dominate In Wellington | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Gurnoor Brar’s Brutal Bowling Spell Sparks New Zealand Collapse, India Dominate In Wellington | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Gurnoor Brar’s Brutal Bowling Spell Sparks New Zealand Collapse, India Dominate In Wellington | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Gurnoor Brar’s Brutal Bowling Spell Sparks New Zealand Collapse, India Dominate In Wellington | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Gurnoor Brar’s Brutal Bowling Spell Sparks New Zealand Collapse, India Dominate In Wellington | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

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