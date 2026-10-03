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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Gurpreet Sandhu Errors Hand Estevao, Pedro Goals to Brazil vs India at Salt Lake Stadium | IND 0-2 BRA

WATCH VIDEO: Gurpreet Sandhu Errors Hand Estevao, Pedro Goals to Brazil vs India at Salt Lake Stadium | IND 0-2 BRA

India vs Brazil latest updates from Salt Lake Stadium: Brazil took a 2-0 lead through Estevao and Pedro, with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu making errors. Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil dominated possession against Khalid Jamil’s India in the international football clash.

Pedro and Estevao scored for Brazil against India in the first half. Image Credit: X
Pedro and Estevao scored for Brazil against India in the first half. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 20:22 IST

India national football team vs Brazil national football team: It took some time, but the five-time FIFA World Cup champions, Brazil, took the lead against India at the Salt Lake Stadium. Carlo Ancelotti’s side took the lead in the 28th minute with a goal from Estevao. Later, Pedro doubled Brazil’s lead in the 42nd minute. Despite the humongous difference between the two teams, India has showcased some fight in maintaining possession and has also pushed the ball forward, proving to be some threat against the visitors.

WATCH: Estevao Scores For Brazil vs India




India had put on a good show of resistance in the opening minutes of the clash. Having drawn against Panama a week ago, the Khalid Jamil-coached side definitely carried some confidence to Kolkata. However, the resistance came to an end with Estevao finding the back of the net. 

The Chelsea forward struck a shot right from the edge of the box. With bodies in the box, India’s captain and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu certainly had his vision blocked. However, the goalkeeper managed to get a hand to the shot but could not save as the hosts conceded the first goal. 

WATCH: Pedro Doubles Brazil’s Lead




In the dying minutes of the first half, Pedro doubled Brazil’s lead. Once again it was an error from Gurpreet Sandhu that allowed the visitors to double their lead. 

India vs Brazil Latest Updates

At the time of writing, with three minutes of regulation time left in the first half, it is Brazil who have clearly dominated the proceedings, having scored two goals. They have taken 10 shots, with three being on target. With 62% possession, Brazil have held onto the ball and have not given any edge to the Indian team.

India vs Brazil Starting Lineups

India national football team starting lineup: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Akash Mishra; Anirudh Thapa, Apuia; Manvir Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ashique Kuruniyan; Ryan Williams

Brazil national football team starting lineup: Pedro Morisco (GK); Matheuzinho, Marquinhos, Arthur Dias, Douglas Santos; Danilo, Andrey Santos, Gabriel Bontempo; Estevao, Pedro, Vinicius Jr

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WATCH VIDEO: Gurpreet Sandhu Errors Hand Estevao, Pedro Goals to Brazil vs India at Salt Lake Stadium | IND 0-2 BRA
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WATCH VIDEO: Gurpreet Sandhu Errors Hand Estevao, Pedro Goals to Brazil vs India at Salt Lake Stadium | IND 0-2 BRA
WATCH VIDEO: Gurpreet Sandhu Errors Hand Estevao, Pedro Goals to Brazil vs India at Salt Lake Stadium | IND 0-2 BRA
WATCH VIDEO: Gurpreet Sandhu Errors Hand Estevao, Pedro Goals to Brazil vs India at Salt Lake Stadium | IND 0-2 BRA
WATCH VIDEO: Gurpreet Sandhu Errors Hand Estevao, Pedro Goals to Brazil vs India at Salt Lake Stadium | IND 0-2 BRA
WATCH VIDEO: Gurpreet Sandhu Errors Hand Estevao, Pedro Goals to Brazil vs India at Salt Lake Stadium | IND 0-2 BRA

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