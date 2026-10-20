WATCH VIDEO: Hardik Pandya Wins Hearts By Helping Fan Who Walked Nearly 2,400 Km From Lucknow To Meet Him

Hardik Pandya Fan Video: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya shared a heartwarming moment with his devoted fan Ravi Kumar Rawat, who travelled nearly 2,400 km on foot from Lucknow to meet his cricketing idol. A video of their meeting at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru has gained attention on social media, with Pandya’s thoughtful response becoming a major talking point.

Ravi’s journey began in Lucknow, where he hoped to meet the India star in Mumbai. However, his plans took an unexpected turn when he discovered that Pandya was in Bengaluru. Rather than abandoning his mission, the determined fan continued walking towards his destination.

Ravi covered approximately 1,400 km on foot to reach Mumbai before undertaking another stretch of nearly 990 km to Bengaluru. His extraordinary effort eventually paid off when he got the opportunity to meet the cricketer he had admired from afar.

Hardik Pandya Hugs Fan, Offers To Arrange His Return Journey

पैसे रुपये तो सबके पास होते हैं। हार्दिक पांड्या जैसा दिल कहां से लाओगे। 🔥 रवि लखनऊ से पैदल चलकर बेंगलुरु पहुंचा हार्दिक से मिलने। हार्दिक ने मिलकर बात की और वापसी का टिकट भी करवा दिया। “कुछ और चाहिए तो बता” – ये भी पूछा। गरीबी में पले इंसान की ऊंचाई अलग ही होती है। #HardikPandya — Durgesh Shukla (@mydurgeshshukla) October 20, 2026







The video of their interaction captures a warm exchange between Pandya and Ravi at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where the Indian all-rounder was undergoing rehabilitation following an injury.

Pandya greeted his fan warmly and hugged him before asking whether he needed anything. In the video, the cricketer can be heard saying, “Kuch chahiye toh bata dena,” offering to help if Ravi required something.

Pandya also enquired about how Ravi would return home after completing his long journey. He then asked his manager to make arrangements for the fan’s return trip, adding another thoughtful moment to an already memorable meeting.

The gesture has drawn attention online, with fans appreciating the cricketer’s response to the extraordinary lengths Ravi went to for a chance to meet him.

Who Is Ravi Kumar Rawat? The Hardik Pandya Fan From Lucknow

Ravi Kumar Rawat came into the spotlight because of his determination to meet Pandya in person. His journey involved not only covering a vast distance but also adapting to an unexpected change in the cricketer’s location.

After reaching Mumbai and learning that Pandya was in Bengaluru, Ravi chose to continue rather than give up on his goal. His persistence ultimately brought him face-to-face with his favourite player.

For many cricket supporters, meeting an international star is a dream. Ravi’s journey made that aspiration a remarkable story in itself, while Pandya’s willingness to speak with him and help with his return added an emotional dimension to the encounter.

The viral video highlights how a brief interaction can become an unforgettable experience for a fan. In Ravi’s case, the long walk led to the meeting he had hoped for and a gesture from Pandya that has captured the attention of cricket followers.