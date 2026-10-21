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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Harmanpreet Kaur Breaks Down During Post-Match Presentation After IND-W vs ZIM-W 3rd T20I

WATCH VIDEO: Harmanpreet Kaur Breaks Down During Post-Match Presentation After IND-W vs ZIM-W 3rd T20I

Veteran Indian women's cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur broke down during the post-game presentation ceremony following the third T20I against Zimbabwe on October 20, Tuesday at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

WATCH VIDEO: Harmanpreet Kaur Breaks Down During Post-Match Presentation After IND-W vs ZIM-W 3rd T20I. (Image Credits: X)
WATCH VIDEO: Harmanpreet Kaur Breaks Down During Post-Match Presentation After IND-W vs ZIM-W 3rd T20I. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-10-21 10:58 IST

IND-W vs ZIM-W, 3rd T20I: Veteran Indian women’s cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur broke down during the post-game presentation ceremony following the third T20I against Zimbabwe on October 20, Tuesday at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur. Harmanpreet visibly appeared emotional while speaking about her coach Himanshu, having won the Player of the Match award for her whirlwind innings of 91.

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IND-W vs ZIM-W, 3rd T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur’s breezy innings seals series for India

With the veteran cricketer stepping down as captain before the series and handing over the reigns to Smriti Mandhana, she sizzled with the bat. The right-hander’s fifty came off only 25 deliveries in the 16th over of the innings and finished with an unbeaten 91, laced with 10 fours and five sixes to propel the Women in Blue to an imposing total of 216/7 in 20 overs. Speaking at the post-game presentation, Kaur said the following while struggling to contain her tears.

I think bat swing is something you know is my key, and I just want to keep repeating that in the nets, and I think again I just want to give credit to my batting coach Himanshu bhaiya, who has been working really hard and understood the kind of batting I can do. Every time we meet, when we spend time in the nets, he just wants me to keep feeling that same pressure in the nets so that when I am playing the match, I should not feel any extra pressure. I think his tactics and his thoughts work really well.”



However, it remains unclear why she was emotional. As far as India’s bowling is concerned, Nandani Sharma was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-18-3, while Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Deepti Sharma and Niki Prasad snared one scalp each to deliver a 92-run victory. Sharne Mayers (60) and Beloved Biza (44) were the only ones to get to double figures for Zimbabwe.

IND-W vs ZIM-W: Smriti Mandhana-led India brace for ODI series against Zimbabwe

Meanwhile, the Smriti Mandhana-led side will brace for a three-game ODI series against Zimbabwe after inflicting a 3-0 loss in the T20I leg.

The hosts will yet again start favourites in the 50-over rubber, beginning on October 23, Friday at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

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WATCH VIDEO: Harmanpreet Kaur Breaks Down During Post-Match Presentation After IND-W vs ZIM-W 3rd T20I
Tags: harmanpreet kaurIND-W vs ZIM-Windia womens national cricket teamZimbabwe National Womens Cricket Team

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WATCH VIDEO: Harmanpreet Kaur Breaks Down During Post-Match Presentation After IND-W vs ZIM-W 3rd T20I

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WATCH VIDEO: Harmanpreet Kaur Breaks Down During Post-Match Presentation After IND-W vs ZIM-W 3rd T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Harmanpreet Kaur Breaks Down During Post-Match Presentation After IND-W vs ZIM-W 3rd T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Harmanpreet Kaur Breaks Down During Post-Match Presentation After IND-W vs ZIM-W 3rd T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Harmanpreet Kaur Breaks Down During Post-Match Presentation After IND-W vs ZIM-W 3rd T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Harmanpreet Kaur Breaks Down During Post-Match Presentation After IND-W vs ZIM-W 3rd T20I

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