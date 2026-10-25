WATCH VIDEO: Harmanpreet Kaur Goes Beast Mode With 126 As India Post Stunning 328 Against Zimbabwe Women | IND-W vs ZIM-W

Harmanpreet Kaur Century Video: Harmanpreet Kaur produced a commanding knock of 126 off 121 balls to help India Women post 328/6 in the first innings of the second ODI against Zimbabwe Women in Vadodara. The Indian batter struck 15 boundaries in a superb innings before being dismissed in the 47th over, while Deepti Sharma followed up with an unbeaten 106 to give the hosts a formidable total.

Harmanpreet’s eighth ODI century came at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, where India opted to bat after winning the toss. Her innings anchored the middle order and laid the foundation for a strong finish, with Deepti providing further acceleration through a century of her own.

ODI century No. 8 for Harmanpreet Kaur! 🫡 She has anchored the innings with authority, powering Team India toward a massive total in Vadodara! 🏟️🔥 #INDvZIM 2nd ODI | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/397CQSxkgd https://t.co/JZAfse3RIa — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 25, 2026







Harmanpreet Kaur’s Century Against Zimbabwe Women

Harmanpreet began building her innings after India lost captain Smriti Mandhana early. With Shafali Verma also departing cheaply, Pratika Rawal and Harmanpreet steadied the innings and helped India recover from the early setbacks.

The pair added 124 runs for the third wicket, with Rawal contributing 61 off 67 deliveries. Harmanpreet then continued to control the innings, combining measured strokeplay with timely boundaries. She finished with 126 runs from 121 balls, including 15 fours, at a strike rate of 104.13.

Her century arrived in the 41st over when she collected two runs off Nyasha Gwanzura. Harmanpreet acknowledged the milestone briefly before returning her attention to the innings.

Pure authority from #HarmanpreetKaur! 💥💙 She is looking in sublime touch and playing with total control out in the middle! 🔥 #INDvZIM 2nd ODI | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/397CQSxkgd https://t.co/ISjRJER0ax — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 25, 2026







Three Dropped Chances Before Zimbabwe Finally Dismiss Harmanpreet

Harmanpreet had a few close calls during her stay at the crease, with Zimbabwe missing multiple opportunities to end her innings. She was dropped for the first time in the 25th over, and further chances went down later in the innings.

The reprieves proved costly as the Indian batter continued to add runs and put pressure on the visitors. Michelle Mavunga eventually dismissed her in the 47th over, with substitute fielder Kudzai Chigora completing the catch at long-off. Harmanpreet departed for 126 off 121 balls, with India at 301/5.

Deepti Sharma Joins Harmanpreet With A Century

Deepti Sharma ensured India’s momentum continued after Harmanpreet’s dismissal. She remained unbeaten on 106 off 86 balls, striking 15 fours and scoring at a strike rate of 123.26.

The pair had added 153 runs together for the fifth wicket, giving India a strong platform for the closing overs. Richa Ghosh was dismissed for seven, but Sayali Satghare stayed with Deepti as India finished on 328/6 in their allotted 50 overs.

India Post 328/6 In Second ODI

India’s total of 328/6 came at a run rate of 6.56, with Harmanpreet and Deepti both scoring centuries. Pratika Rawal’s 61 also played a key role in the innings, while Zimbabwe’s Michelle Mavunga, Nomvelo Sibanda, Nyasha Gwanzura, Olinder Chare and Tendai Makusha picked up one or more wickets.

With 329 runs required for victory, Zimbabwe face a challenging chase in the second ODI of the series.