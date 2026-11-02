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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Catch Sealed India’s Historic Women’s ODI World Cup Triumph On This Day Last Year

WATCH VIDEO: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Catch Sealed India’s Historic Women’s ODI World Cup Triumph On This Day Last Year

WATCH VIDEO: One year ago, India’s women created history by lifting their maiden ODI World Cup trophy, defeating South Africa in a memorable final. Relive the unforgettable winning moment as Harmanpreet Kaur’s decisive catch sealed the triumph, capping remarkable performances from Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma in Navi Mumbai.

WATCH VIDEO: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Catch Sealed India’s Historic Women’s ODI World Cup Triumph On This Day Last Year

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Mon 2026-11-02 15:59 IST

WATCH VIDEO: November 2 marks a special date in Indian cricket history. On this day last year, India’s women’s cricket team created history by winning their maiden ICC Women’s ODI World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in a thrilling final at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The defining moment arrived when captain Harmanpreet Kaur held the catch to complete South Africa’s final wicket and trigger unforgettable celebrations.

Chasing a target of 299, South Africa were bowled out for 246 in 45.3 overs. Deepti Sharma delivered a match-winning all-round performance, while Shafali Verma’s outstanding contribution with both bat and ball helped India secure a historic victory in front of a packed home crowd.

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Harmanpreet Kaur’s Catch Seals India’s Historic World Cup Triumph

The moment came in the 45.3rd over when Deepti Sharma dismissed Nadine de Klerk to bring an end to South Africa’s innings. De Klerk attempted to hit a full toss over the infield but could only slice the ball into the air. Harmanpreet, stationed at extra cover, moved across and completed the catch with both hands.

As soon as the ball settled in her hands, the Indian captain raised her arms in celebration before being surrounded by her teammates. Players rushed onto the field, sharing emotional hugs as the realisation of becoming world champions sank in. The celebrations at the DY Patil Stadium captured the significance of a landmark achievement for Indian women’s cricket.

Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma Lead India’s Title Charge

Earlier, India posted 298/7 in their 50 overs after South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl. Shafali Verma led the batting effort with a superb 87 off 78 deliveries, striking seven fours and two sixes. Smriti Mandhana contributed 45, while Deepti Sharma added a valuable 58 off 58 balls.

Richa Ghosh provided late momentum with 34 off 24 deliveries, helping India finish just short of the 300-run mark. Ayabonga Khaka was South Africa’s most successful bowler, claiming three wickets.

South Africa’s chase revolved around captain Laura Wolvaardt, who produced a brilliant 101 off 98 balls. However, Shafali’s two breakthroughs, including the wickets of Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp, shifted the momentum. Deepti then took charge, finishing with figures of 5/39 as South Africa were dismissed for 246.

India Complete Remarkable Comeback 

India’s triumph carried added significance after the team had suffered three consecutive defeats during the league stage. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side responded by turning their campaign around, defeating Australia in the semi-final before overcoming South Africa in the title clash.

Shafali was named Player of the Match for her 87 and two wickets, while Deepti Sharma received the Player of the Series award after finishing the tournament with 215 runs and 22 wickets.

One year ago, Harmanpreet’s final catch brought an end to decades of waiting as India lifted their first-ever Women’s ODI World Cup trophy, creating a landmark chapter in the history of Indian cricket.

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WATCH VIDEO: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Catch Sealed India’s Historic Women’s ODI World Cup Triumph On This Day Last Year
Tags: ICC Womens ODI World Cup

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WATCH VIDEO: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Catch Sealed India’s Historic Women’s ODI World Cup Triumph On This Day Last Year

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WATCH VIDEO: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Catch Sealed India’s Historic Women’s ODI World Cup Triumph On This Day Last Year
WATCH VIDEO: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Catch Sealed India’s Historic Women’s ODI World Cup Triumph On This Day Last Year
WATCH VIDEO: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Catch Sealed India’s Historic Women’s ODI World Cup Triumph On This Day Last Year
WATCH VIDEO: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Catch Sealed India’s Historic Women’s ODI World Cup Triumph On This Day Last Year
WATCH VIDEO: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Catch Sealed India’s Historic Women’s ODI World Cup Triumph On This Day Last Year

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