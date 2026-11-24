Harpreet Singh Bhatia Century: Former India U-19 vice-captain Harpreet Singh Bhatia rolled back the years with a magnificent century for the United Arab Emirates against India A in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. The 35-year-old left-hander scored 130 off 144 deliveries, helping UAE post 249/8 in their 50 overs in Doha.

Harpreet’s innings was particularly special given his journey through Indian domestic cricket. The India-born batter, who has represented Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League and played extensively in India’s domestic circuit, showed his experience against a formidable India A bowling attack led by Arshad Khan and Harshit Rana.

The UAE batter struck 12 fours and four sixes during his knock, registering his seventh List A century. He brought up the landmark in the 40th over by launching Harshit Rana over the boundary, celebrating the moment by removing his helmet and raising his bat.

SEVENTH HEAVEN FOR HARPREET! 🤩 A gritty turnaround capped off with his seventh List A ton 👏 Watch India A vs UAE in the #DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStarsMens2026, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #INDvUAE https://t.co/B3pJcg40u0 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 24, 2026







Harpreet Singh Bhatia Brings Up Century Against India A

Harpreet walked out to bat at No. 3 after UAE lost their opening wicket in the first over. The early dismissal of Aryansh Sharma was followed by another setback when Ansh Tandon departed with the score at 20.

The left-hander responded by taking responsibility for the innings and building partnerships to steady the UAE batting effort. He added 71 runs with Ansh Tandon, followed by a 60-run stand with Muhammad Shahdad. His partnership with Shahdad was particularly important as the two batters helped UAE recover from their early troubles.

Harpreet continued to anchor the innings while rotating the strike and finding boundaries whenever the Indian bowlers offered opportunities. He reached his half-century in 23 balls, displaying his ability to accelerate after getting settled at the crease.

The 35-year-old eventually brought up his century in the 40th over, hitting Harshit Rana for a six. It was his seventh hundred in List A cricket and his first century of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 campaign.

Harpreet continued batting until the 47th over before Arshad Khan dismissed him for 130. The Indian left-arm pacer produced a delivery with a hint of reverse swing that skidded through and crashed into the leg stump as Harpreet attempted to play it towards mid-wicket.

Harpreet Singh Bhatia’s Journey From Indian Domestic Cricket To UAE

Born in India, Harpreet Singh Bhatia previously represented the country at the Under-19 level, serving as the team’s vice-captain. He went on to establish himself in domestic cricket, representing Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, among other teams, during his career.

The left-handed batter also featured in the Indian Premier League, representing Kings XI Punjab, now known as Punjab Kings. His experience in India’s competitive domestic structure helped him build a reputation as a dependable top-order batter.

However, an opportunity to represent India at the senior international level did not materialise. Harpreet eventually found a new chapter in his cricketing career with the United Arab Emirates, where he has continued to contribute with the bat.

His century against India A was a significant moment in that journey, particularly given the opposition and the quality of the bowling attack he faced.

India A Defeat UAE Despite Harpreet’s Century

Harpreet’s 130 helped UAE finish with 249/8 in their allotted 50 overs. Basil Hameed provided late support with an unbeaten 36 off 36 deliveries, while Muhammad Shahdad contributed 28 runs.

Arshad Khan was India’s most successful bowler, finishing with figures of 4/43 from his 10 overs. Harshit Rana, Suryansh Shedge and Harsh Dubey picked up one wicket each.

However, India A produced a sensational response with the bat. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed an astonishing 204 off just 53 balls, including 28 sixes, as India A chased down the target in only 14.2 overs.

Rinku Singh remained unbeaten on 27 off 19 balls as India A secured a dominant seven-wicket victory and booked their place in the semi-finals of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026.