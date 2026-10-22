WATCH VIDEO: Harry Brook Smashes Fastest-Ever ODI Double Century As England Post Mammoth 429/4 vs Sri Lanka | PAK ODI Tri-Series

Harry Brook Double Century Highlights: England captain Harry Brook created history with a sensational 202 off just 116 balls against Sri Lanka in the Pakistan ODI Tri-Series 2026 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Brook smashed 21 fours and 10 sixes at a strike rate of 174.14, registering the fastest double century in men’s ODI cricket as England posted a mammoth 429/4 in 50 overs.

Brook became the first England batter to score a double century in men’s ODIs, powering his team with an extraordinary display of aggressive strokeplay. His record-breaking innings, combined with valuable contributions from Joe Root and Will Jacks, put England in a commanding position in the contest.

– Fastest ODI double century in history. ✅ – Highest individual ODI score for England. ✅ – Highest ODI total vs Sri Lanka. ✅ – Highest ODI total in Pakistan. ✅ – Highest individual ODI score in Pakistan. ✅ HARRY BROOK – A HISTORIC DAY, A HISTORIC PLAYER. 🥶 https://t.co/3jki2n3Jzi — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) October 22, 2026







Harry Brook Unleashes Carnage

England lost Ben Duckett for 29 after Tom Banton had provided a solid start with 50 off 51 balls. Joe Root then joined Brook to rebuild the innings, with the pair adding 159 runs for the third wicket.

Root scored a fluent 69 off 66 deliveries, striking eight fours, before falling to Asitha Fernando. Brook, meanwhile, shifted gears after reaching his half-century, attacking Sri Lanka’s bowlers with powerful pulls, lofted drives and innovative scoops.

The England skipper brought up his century in 100 balls before accelerating dramatically in the final overs. His reverse scoops and audacious shots over the infield left Sri Lanka struggling for answers as he continued to find boundaries across the ground.

WHAT A WAY TO BRING UP THE HUNDRED – HARRY BROOK IS UNREAL. 🥶 https://t.co/ZgSWaAvFGW — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) October 22, 2026







Brook Reaches Historic Double Century

Brook’s assault intensified in the closing stages. He brought up 150 with a reverse scoop against Asitha Fernando and then cleared the ropes repeatedly, including a powerful six over deep backward square leg.

He moved past 183 to register the highest individual ODI score by an England batter, surpassing the previous national record. Brook also became the highest-scoring England captain in men’s ODIs during his remarkable innings.

WOW! 🤯 Harry Brook, that was sensational. https://t.co/F7A5t0g5P5 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 22, 2026







With his double century approaching, Brook survived a dropped catch off Dilshan Madushanka. He made the most of the reprieve, smashing a six over deep extra cover off Janith Liyanage to reach 192 before completing the landmark in style.

Brook was eventually dismissed for 202 off 116 balls on the final delivery of the innings, caught by Sahan Arachchige off Janith Liyanage.

Will Jacks provided a stunning finish with an unbeaten 66 off just 30 balls, hitting eight fours and three sixes. His 185-run partnership with Brook off 77 balls propelled England to 429/4, leaving Sri Lanka with a daunting chase.