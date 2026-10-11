WATCH VIDEO: Hasan Mahmud Becomes First Bangladeshi Bowler To Take Test Hat-Trick As Afghanistan Get Bowled Out Cheaply In Abu Dhabi

AFG vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 3: Bangladesh seamer Hasan Mahmud has created history by becoming the first bowler from the country to take a Test hat-trick as Afghanistan conceded a big lead on Day 3 of the first Test at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. A video of the same surfaced on social media as Mahmud gave Bangladesh a big advantage from where the Bangla Tigers can dictate terms.

AFG vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 3: Who were the three batters that Hasan Mahmud dismissed to take a hat-trick?

The moment came in the 83rd over of the innings, with the right-arm seamer coming on for his 18th. Ismat Alam’s stumps were rearranged, while Qais Ahmed edged it to Litton Das behind the stumps first ball. Zia-ur-Rehman was Mahmud’s fourth victim as the lbw shout meant that the umpire raised his finger instantly. The 26-year-old had got the better of Sediqullah Atal for 17 for his first scalp of the innings and finished with figures of 21-5-55-5. The five-wicket haul was completed via the scalp of Yamin Ahmadzai.

Hasan Mahmud become first Bangladeshi pacer to pick a hat tric in test cricket #BanvsAfg #TestCricket https://t.co/7tYnt5J8o6 — @CricketPulse (@VikashJajra4500) October 11, 2026

Afghanistan had begun Day 3 at a promising position of 211/4. While they still trailed by 135 runs, the Afghans had two set batters in Rahmat Shah and Ikram Alikhil. The slide began after Ebadot Hossain knocked over Alikhil for 32 and they finished with only 240, with Rahmat Shah stranded at 105*.

AFG vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 3: Afghanistan take two wickets but Bangladesh’s lead passes 150 runs

With Afghanistan already conceding a 106-run lead, Bangladesh have swelled it to 150 at this stage. However, they have lost Shadman Islam (13) and Mominul Haque (7), bagged by Mohammad Saleem and Ahmadzai, respectively. Bangladesh already had three half-centurions in the first innings in Islam (63), Tanzid Hasan (83) and Litton Das (53). There were also contributions from Mominul Haque (39), Najmul Hossain Shanto (29) and Nayeem Hasan (35) as the Bangla Tigers amassed a first-innings total of 346.

With the lead already 150 at lunch, the Afghans will need a massive effort to bowl out Bangladesh sooner and keep themselves in the game.