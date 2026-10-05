WATCH VIDEO: “He Belongs Here” — Abhishek Sharma Reveals What He Tells Teenage Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Abhishek Sharma, one of the key stars of India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup triumph, is already looking ahead to more silverware as the young Indian team begins its new home season against the West Indies.

The explosive all-rounder opened up about carrying the momentum from one tournament to another, his interactions with teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and the freedom he receives from the team management to play his natural game.

Speaking on JioStar’s ‘Follow the Blues: Gen-Next Abhishek’ ahead of the T20I series against the West Indies, Abhishek Sharma also reflected on what it takes to maintain winning momentum and turn success into a habit.

WATCH ABHISHEK SHARMA’S FULL INTERVIEW

Abhishek Sharma On Carrying Winning Momentum

“I feel, in cricket especially, when I came, I was 24, now I am 26, as a young cricketer you tell yourself that there’s still a lot to achieve, it’s just a start. Doing it once, I feel, is still easy, but making that thing a habit and doing it again and again, keeping the process the same, it’s not easy as a player. But if the atmosphere in the team is such that everyone wants to perform for each other, wants to make India win, wants to dominate, then I feel it becomes a habit and it definitely helps.”

Abhishek Sharma On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

“He is a very smart guy. He is not like how we used to behave at 15 or anyone does because he has already been in that cricket setup for 2-3 years. So he knows what, where, and how much to practice. I feel gradually these are things he will learn more with experience. And what we discuss in the team with each other, all teammates, is how we can make him more comfortable. Because we all know what he has achieved and that he belongs here. So I also feel like it’s my duty as well, to make him feel that all of us, his elder brothers, are here for him. You just have to enjoy and just give your best and win the games whenever you get the chance.”

Abhishek Sharma On His Mindset And Support From Team

“When I started, I thought that I have to play in a way that I can play impactful innings for my team. That started from my Punjab team in domestic cricket and we won the domestic T20 competition in 2024. From there, I feel, a mindset developed that I don’t have to chase milestones, because that’s not in your hands. What’s in your hands is how much impact you can make. That is how I want to play, no matter what opposition we are playing. As an individual, I never had this urge that I should achieve this, achieve that. I had only one goal that I have to win trophies. I feel that you need a lot of support from the team, the management, the coaches, the captain, because they know how you play. I feel they have helped me quite a lot, the entire team, not just the support staff, even the players as well, senior players. So now, like it has happened for me when I was new, the new players should also get that freedom, they should feel that they belong here. So, I really enjoy that when I talk with Vaibhav or with other young players.”

Abhishek Sharma On Preparing For World-Class Bowlers