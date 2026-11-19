Henry Nicholls Century Video: Henry Nicholls produced a sensational unbeaten century to rescue New Zealand from a difficult position on Day 1 of the first Test against India at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday. The left-handed batter showcased tremendous patience and determination, scoring 113 not out off 221 deliveries to help the hosts recover from 70/5 and finish the opening day at 243/5.

India appeared to be in complete control after Jasprit Bumrah and the other pacers dismantled New Zealand’s top order. However, Nicholls joined forces with Glenn Phillips to stage a remarkable comeback, frustrating the Indian bowlers with a marathon unbeaten partnership that shifted the momentum of the contest.

Henry Nicholls brings up a sensational hundred when New Zealand needed it most! 💯👌 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/2AxoMVWUFS — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 19, 2026







Henry Nicholls’ Slams 12th Test Century

Nicholls walked in when New Zealand were already under pressure and gradually settled into his innings despite India’s disciplined bowling. He dealt with the movement offered by the surface, negotiated Bumrah’s challenging spells and capitalised on scoring opportunities whenever the Indian bowlers missed their lengths.

The New Zealand batter brought up his fifth century in 15 innings at the Basin Reserve, reaching the milestone in the 70th over. His 113-run knock included 14 boundaries, and he received a standing ovation from the New Zealand dressing room.

The celebrations were particularly special as Phillips embraced his partner in the middle, while Nicholls acknowledged his family members watching from the stands.

Glenn Phillips Provides Perfect Support In 173-Run Stand

While Nicholls anchored the innings, Phillips played an equally important role in New Zealand’s recovery. The right-hander remained unbeaten on 94 off 182 deliveries, striking 13 boundaries during his impressive knock.

The pair added 173 runs without being separated, taking New Zealand from 70/5 to 243/5 at stumps. Their partnership also exposed India’s inability to maintain the pressure after making an excellent start.

India had another opportunity to dismiss Nicholls when he mistimed a pull shot against Prasidh Krishna in the 74th over. However, a communication breakdown between Devdutt Padikkal and Rishabh Pant resulted in a dropped catch at backward square leg.

Jasprit Bumrah Leads India’s Bowling Attack

Bumrah was India’s standout bowler, claiming three wickets for 52 runs in 17 overs. He dismissed Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell to put New Zealand under significant pressure.

Anshul Kamboj and Akash Deep picked up one wicket each, while Prasidh Krishna and Washington Sundar remained wicketless.

New Zealand finished Day 1 at 243/5 after 82 overs, with Nicholls and Phillips unbeaten at the crease. India will now hope to strike early on the second morning and prevent the duo from extending their match-defining partnership.