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Home > Sports News > Watch Video: Incredible Sujeet Kalkal Overturns 2-9 Deficit Into Asian Games 2026 Gold as India Enter Top Five in Medals Tally

Watch Video: Incredible Sujeet Kalkal Overturns 2-9 Deficit Into Asian Games 2026 Gold as India Enter Top Five in Medals Tally

Indian wrestler Sujeet Kalkal produced a stunning comeback to win the men's freestyle 65kg gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Friday (Oct 2). Sujeet overturned a 2-9 deficit against Tajikistan's Abdulmazhid Kudiev in the final, scoring a series of takedowns in the closing stages before sealing the victory with just 11 seconds remaining. His triumph also helped India reach 15 gold medals and enter the top five of the Asian Games 2026 medal standings.

Watch Video: Incredible Sujeet Kalkal Overturns 2-9 Deficit Into Asian Games 2026 Gold as India Enter Top Five in Medals Tally
Watch Video: Incredible Sujeet Kalkal Overturns 2-9 Deficit Into Asian Games 2026 Gold as India Enter Top Five in Medals Tally

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 17:12 IST

Indian wrestler Sujeet Kalkal produced a stunning comeback to win the men’s freestyle 65kg gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Friday (Oct 2). Sujeet overturned a 2-9 deficit against Tajikistan’s Abdulmazhid Kudiev in the final, scoring a series of takedowns in the closing stages before sealing the victory with just 11 seconds remaining. His triumph also helped India reach 15 gold medals and enter the top five of the Asian Games 2026 medal standings.

Watch Video: Sujeet Kalkal’s Incredible Comeback

Sujeet Kalkal appeared to be heading towards defeat after Abdulmazhid Kudiev established a 9-2 advantage in the men’s freestyle 65kg final. However, the Indian launched a remarkable late comeback, producing repeated takedowns and reducing the deficit before completing the turnaround with 11 seconds left on the clock.

How Did Sujeet Kalkal Win Asian Games 2026 Gold?

Abdulmazhid made an impressive start to the final, throwing Sujeet out of the ring for two points before attacking his legs to move into a 4-0 lead. Sujeet responded with a two-point move, but the Tajikistan wrestler continued to attack and took advantage when the Indian lost his balance during an attacking move.

Abdulmazhid then extended his advantage to 9-2 after taking Sujeet down and executing a four-point move. With only around one minute and 20 seconds remaining, the Indian began his extraordinary fightback with a big takedown. Another two-pointer soon followed as Sujeet cut the deficit to 6-9.

The Indian continued to attack and produced further two-point moves in the closing stages. His relentless pressure eventually turned the bout around, with Sujeet completing the comeback with just 11 seconds remaining to secure the Asian Games gold medal.

Sujeet Kalkal vs Kiyooka in Asian Games 2026 Semifinal

Sujeet had earlier produced another major result in the men’s freestyle 65kg semifinal, defeating Japan’s Olympic champion Kiyooka 3-3 on criteria. Kiyooka took a 2-0 lead after the first period, but Sujeet fought back strongly in the second period to score three points.

With the contest level at 3-3, Sujeet was awarded the victory because he had scored the final point. The result sent the Indian wrestler into the gold-medal bout, where he went on to complete another dramatic comeback against Abdulmazhid.

Sujeet Kalkal’s Road to Asian Games 2026 Gold

  • Round of 16: Defeated Afghanistan’s Sayed Omar Zazai
  • Quarterfinal: Defeated Iran’s Abbas Ebrahimzadehsavadkouhi
  • Semifinal: Defeated Japan’s Kiyooka 3-3 on criteria
  • Final: Defeated Tajikistan’s Abdulmazhid Kudiev after overturning a 2-9 deficit
  • Medal: Gold, Men’s Freestyle 65kg

Sujeet Kalkal Ends India’s Wrestling Gold Medal Wait

Sujeet’s gold medal ended India’s wait for a wrestling gold at the Asian Games since the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang edition. Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat had won gold medals for India at the 2018 Asian Games, making Sujeet’s triumph the country’s first wrestling gold at the continental event since then.

India’s Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally

Sujeet Kalkal’s gold took India’s tally at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games to 75 medals as of Friday (Oct 2), comprising 15 gold, 25 silver and 35 bronze medals. The latest wrestling triumph also helped India move into the top five in the overall medal standings.

Sujeet’s dramatic victory added another memorable chapter to India’s Asian Games campaign, with the wrestler recovering from a seven-point deficit in the final to secure the men’s freestyle 65kg title.

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Watch Video: Incredible Sujeet Kalkal Overturns 2-9 Deficit Into Asian Games 2026 Gold as India Enter Top Five in Medals Tally
Tags: Asian Games 2026

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Watch Video: Incredible Sujeet Kalkal Overturns 2-9 Deficit Into Asian Games 2026 Gold as India Enter Top Five in Medals Tally

Watch Video: Incredible Sujeet Kalkal Overturns 2-9 Deficit Into Asian Games 2026 Gold as India Enter Top Five in Medals Tally

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Watch Video: Incredible Sujeet Kalkal Overturns 2-9 Deficit Into Asian Games 2026 Gold as India Enter Top Five in Medals Tally
Watch Video: Incredible Sujeet Kalkal Overturns 2-9 Deficit Into Asian Games 2026 Gold as India Enter Top Five in Medals Tally
Watch Video: Incredible Sujeet Kalkal Overturns 2-9 Deficit Into Asian Games 2026 Gold as India Enter Top Five in Medals Tally
Watch Video: Incredible Sujeet Kalkal Overturns 2-9 Deficit Into Asian Games 2026 Gold as India Enter Top Five in Medals Tally
Watch Video: Incredible Sujeet Kalkal Overturns 2-9 Deficit Into Asian Games 2026 Gold as India Enter Top Five in Medals Tally

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