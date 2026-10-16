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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: IPL Franchise Compare Tesla’s Flying Car Stunt To Sachin, Kohli, Rohit And Pant’s Iconic Shots

WATCH VIDEO: IPL Franchise Compare Tesla’s Flying Car Stunt To Sachin, Kohli, Rohit And Pant’s Iconic Shots

Tesla Flying Car: Delhi Capitals have drawn a comparison between Tesla’s spectacular Roadster stunt and iconic cricket shots by Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. The franchise’s X post has connected cricketing brilliance with a futuristic car demonstration featuring upside-down driving and a brief airborne manoeuvre.

WATCH VIDEO: IPL Franchise Compare Tesla’s Flying Car Stunt To Sachin, Kohli, Rohit And Pant’s Iconic Shots

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Last updated: Fri 2026-10-16 13:17 IST

Tesla Flying Car: From Sachin Tendulkar’s straight drive to Virat Kohli’s cover drive and Rishabh Pant’s audacious one-handed sixes, cricket has produced moments that leave fans amazed. Delhi Capitals have now used these iconic shots to react to a spectacular Tesla Roadster demonstration in which the electric sports car drove upside down and briefly took flight.

The Delhi Capitals franchise shared the video on its official X account, @DelhiCapitals, drawing a comparison between some of cricket’s most recognisable shots and Tesla’s extraordinary automotive showcase.

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“Just like Sachin’s straight drive, Kohli’s cover drive, Rohit’s pull, KL’s flick, Pant’s one handed sixes… Absolutely magical,” the franchise wrote.

The post linked the elegance and execution of cricketing strokes with the visual spectacle of Tesla’s latest demonstration, offering fans a crossover between the worlds of sport and technology.

WATCH VIDEO: Tesla Roadster Drives Upside Down And Flies



The video features Tesla’s redesigned next-generation Roadster performing a series of unusual manoeuvres during a demonstration at a SpaceX facility in McGregor, Texas, on October 15.

The electric sports car travelled up a specially constructed curved ramp, continued along it upside down and then performed a brief airborne manoeuvre before landing on the ground.

The demonstration showcased experimental technology developed with SpaceX, including cold-gas thrusters designed to help the vehicle perform movements beyond the capabilities of conventional road cars. A specialised system also helped the vehicle remain attached to the ramp while inverted.

The display has attracted attention because of the Roadster’s unusual capabilities, although it was conducted under controlled conditions. The demonstration does not establish that the vehicle is ready for routine airborne travel on public roads.

From Cricketing Magic To Automotive Spectacle

Delhi Capitals’ comparison brings together different kinds of sporting and technological brilliance. Tendulkar’s straight drive, Kohli’s cover drive, Rohit Sharma’s pull shot, KL Rahul’s flick and Pant’s one-handed sixes represent memorable moments of skill in cricket.

Tesla’s demonstration, meanwhile, offered a similarly striking visual spectacle through engineering and experimental vehicle technology.

The franchise’s post provides a playful reminder of how moments that appear almost unbelievable can capture the imagination of fans, whether they happen in the middle of a cricket ground or during a futuristic car demonstration.

Also Read: WATCH VIDEO: West Indies Players Practising At Chennai Super Kings Academy, What’s Behind The Training Camp?

Also Read: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Comeback: Former Kiwi Great Backs India Pacer To Make Big Impact Against New Zealand

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WATCH VIDEO: IPL Franchise Compare Tesla’s Flying Car Stunt To Sachin, Kohli, Rohit And Pant’s Iconic Shots
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WATCH VIDEO: IPL Franchise Compare Tesla’s Flying Car Stunt To Sachin, Kohli, Rohit And Pant’s Iconic Shots
WATCH VIDEO: IPL Franchise Compare Tesla’s Flying Car Stunt To Sachin, Kohli, Rohit And Pant’s Iconic Shots
WATCH VIDEO: IPL Franchise Compare Tesla’s Flying Car Stunt To Sachin, Kohli, Rohit And Pant’s Iconic Shots
WATCH VIDEO: IPL Franchise Compare Tesla’s Flying Car Stunt To Sachin, Kohli, Rohit And Pant’s Iconic Shots
WATCH VIDEO: IPL Franchise Compare Tesla’s Flying Car Stunt To Sachin, Kohli, Rohit And Pant’s Iconic Shots

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