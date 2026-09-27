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Home > Sports News > Watch Video: Ishan Kishan-Abhishek Sharma’s Unique Way of Watching IND vs WI 1st ODI Goes Viral

Watch Video: Ishan Kishan-Abhishek Sharma’s Unique Way of Watching IND vs WI 1st ODI Goes Viral

Ishan Kishan-Abhishek Sharma's Unique Way of Watching IND vs WI 1st ODI Goes Viral: Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma provided a hilarious glimpse into their downtime as the Indian cricketers were spotted watching what appeared to be the India vs West Indies 1st ODI ahead of their Asian Games 2026 campaign. However, the duo soon realised that the action on screen was actually a cricket gameplay simulation rather than a live broadcast. Their candid reactions and dressing-room banter quickly caught the attention of cricket fans on Sunday (Sep 27).

Watch Video: Ishan Kishan-Abhishek Sharma's Unique Way of Watching IND vs WI 1st ODI Goes Viral
Watch Video: Ishan Kishan-Abhishek Sharma's Unique Way of Watching IND vs WI 1st ODI Goes Viral

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-09-27 19:31 IST

Ishan Kishan-Abhishek Sharma’s Unique Way of Watching IND vs WI 1st ODI Goes Viral: Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma provided a hilarious glimpse into their downtime as the Indian cricketers were spotted watching what appeared to be the India vs West Indies 1st ODI ahead of their Asian Games 2026 campaign. However, the duo soon realised that the action on screen was actually a cricket gameplay simulation rather than a live broadcast. Their candid reactions and dressing-room banter quickly caught the attention of cricket fans on Sunday (Sep 27).

Watch Video: Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma React to IND vs WI ‘Live’ Cricket Game

The video shows Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma engrossed in the cricket simulation while sharing laughs over the action playing out on the screen. Kishan appeared amused by the unusual viewing experience, while Sharma joined in with witty observations about the gameplay.

What Did Abhishek Sharma Say About Gurnoor Brar?

During the video, Abhishek Sharma humorously pointed out that “Gurnoor Brar keeps bowling”, highlighting the repetitive nature of the game’s bowling algorithm. The comment added to the light-hearted exchange between the two India players.

Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma Laugh Over Prasidh Krishna’s Bowling Action

The pair also reacted to Prasidh Krishna’s exaggerated bowling action as it appeared in the gameplay simulation. Their reactions turned an otherwise ordinary team downtime moment into an entertaining cricket-related clip that quickly went viral among fans.

Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma Prepare for Asian Games 2026

Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma are part of India’s squad for the men’s T20 cricket competition at the Asian Games 2026. India will begin their campaign against Afghanistan in the quarterfinal stage on Monday (Sep 28) at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan.

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Watch Video: Ishan Kishan-Abhishek Sharma’s Unique Way of Watching IND vs WI 1st ODI Goes Viral
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Watch Video: Ishan Kishan-Abhishek Sharma’s Unique Way of Watching IND vs WI 1st ODI Goes Viral
Watch Video: Ishan Kishan-Abhishek Sharma’s Unique Way of Watching IND vs WI 1st ODI Goes Viral
Watch Video: Ishan Kishan-Abhishek Sharma’s Unique Way of Watching IND vs WI 1st ODI Goes Viral
Watch Video: Ishan Kishan-Abhishek Sharma’s Unique Way of Watching IND vs WI 1st ODI Goes Viral
Watch Video: Ishan Kishan-Abhishek Sharma’s Unique Way of Watching IND vs WI 1st ODI Goes Viral

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