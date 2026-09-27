Watch Video: Ishan Kishan-Abhishek Sharma’s Unique Way of Watching IND vs WI 1st ODI Goes Viral

Ishan Kishan-Abhishek Sharma’s Unique Way of Watching IND vs WI 1st ODI Goes Viral: Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma provided a hilarious glimpse into their downtime as the Indian cricketers were spotted watching what appeared to be the India vs West Indies 1st ODI ahead of their Asian Games 2026 campaign. However, the duo soon realised that the action on screen was actually a cricket gameplay simulation rather than a live broadcast. Their candid reactions and dressing-room banter quickly caught the attention of cricket fans on Sunday (Sep 27).
Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma enjoying IND vs WI match. 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/b39Pj9e7ZH
— Aarya 🕊️ (@Vitamin_Vk18) September 27, 2026
Watch Video: Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma React to IND vs WI ‘Live’ Cricket Game
The video shows Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma engrossed in the cricket simulation while sharing laughs over the action playing out on the screen. Kishan appeared amused by the unusual viewing experience, while Sharma joined in with witty observations about the gameplay.
What Did Abhishek Sharma Say About Gurnoor Brar?
During the video, Abhishek Sharma humorously pointed out that “Gurnoor Brar keeps bowling”, highlighting the repetitive nature of the game’s bowling algorithm. The comment added to the light-hearted exchange between the two India players.
Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma Laugh Over Prasidh Krishna’s Bowling Action
The pair also reacted to Prasidh Krishna’s exaggerated bowling action as it appeared in the gameplay simulation. Their reactions turned an otherwise ordinary team downtime moment into an entertaining cricket-related clip that quickly went viral among fans.
Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma Prepare for Asian Games 2026
Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma are part of India’s squad for the men’s T20 cricket competition at the Asian Games 2026. India will begin their campaign against Afghanistan in the quarterfinal stage on Monday (Sep 28) at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan.
Aditya Pimpale is a sports journalist currently working with News X, with previous experience at WION, India TV and India Today. With a keen interest in cricket, football, Formula 1, tennis and other major sporting disciplines, he brings a versatile perspective to sports journalism. Aditya has extensive on-ground reporting experience, having covered multiple IPL seasons, including the 2025 and 2026 finals from the stadium. He also covered the 2026 T20 World Cup from the ground, including the final in Ahmedabad. His work focuses on breaking news, match reports, analysis, interviews, features, sports trends and engaging digital storytelling.