WATCH VIDEO: Ishan Kishan Goes Beast Mode! Smashes Five Sixes In Explosive Fifty Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ

Ishan Kishan Half-Century vs New Zealand: Ishan Kishan produced an explosive batting display in the fifth T20I against New Zealand, bringing up a blistering half-century in just 28 balls at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The left-hander continued his assault after reaching the milestone, powering India’s scoring with five fours and five sixes.

Kishan reached his fifty with a towering six off New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner in the ninth over. Getting forward to a length delivery outside off, the wicketkeeper-batter lofted it over wide long-on to complete his half-century. He then continued attacking as India crossed the 100-run mark inside the first 10 overs. All scores and batting figures mentioned in this article are as recorded at the time of writing, with India’s innings still in progress.

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Ishan Kishan Brings Up 28-Ball Fifty Against New Zealand

Kishan’s half-century was a product of aggressive strokeplay throughout his innings. He took on New Zealand’s pace attack early, striking Jacob Duffy for a six over sweeper cover and later finding the boundary with a wristy flick towards fine leg.

Blair Tickner also came under pressure, as Kishan slashed a short delivery over third man for six before whipping another towards the fine-leg boundary. Against Nathan Smith, he hammered a full delivery down the ground for four.

The defining moment arrived against Santner. Kishan stepped forward and launched the left-arm spinner over wide long-on to bring up his fifty in 28 deliveries. He added another six against Michael Bracewell in the 10th over, taking his score to 61 off 31 balls.

Picked the gap. Timed to perfection. 🤌 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 5th T20I, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND https://t.co/bNoWbe1I6V — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 1, 2026







Kishan And Shreyas Iyer Put India In Command

Kishan found an ideal partner in captain Shreyas Iyer, who joined the attack after India lost both openers early. The pair put together an unbeaten 92-run partnership off just 41 deliveries for the third wicket, taking India to 111/2 after 10 overs.

At the time of writing, Kishan was batting on 61 off 31 balls, having struck five fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 196.77. Iyer was unbeaten on 41 off 17 deliveries, with two fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 241.18.

India had lost Abhishek Sharma for one and Sanju Samson for four, with Adam Milne claiming both wickets. However, Kishan and Iyer counter-attacked, scoring 74 runs in the five overs preceding the drinks break.

Tickner gets welcomed to the crease the Ishan Kishan way! 👌 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 5th T20I, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND https://t.co/CcpVTlplfB — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 1, 2026







Ishan Kishan Reaches 2,000 T20I Runs Milestone

Kishan’s innings also added to his growing record in T20 internationals. He became the third Indian batter to reach 2,000 T20I runs in the fewest balls, taking 1,345 deliveries to achieve the milestone.

Ishan Kishan gets off the mark with a maximum! 🚀 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 5th T20I, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND https://t.co/ErW8iux4aQ — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 1, 2026







Abhishek Sharma tops the Indian list with 1,024 balls, followed by Suryakumar Yadav, who reached the mark in 1,164 deliveries.

At the time of writing, India were 111/2 after 10 overs, with Kishan and Iyer still at the crease. Their rapid partnership had given India a strong platform in the fifth T20I, with the series finale continuing at Seddon Park.