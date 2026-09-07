LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Watch Video: Ishan Kishan Silences Critics With Statement Double Ton in East Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy Final

Watch Video: Ishan Kishan Silences Critics With Statement Double Ton in East Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy Final

Ishan Kishan continued his sensational run with the bat by smashing a brilliant double century for East Zone in the Duleep Trophy Final against South Zone at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The wicketkeeper-batter reached the 200-run mark in the second session on Day 2 after remaining unbeaten on 111 at the end of Day 1. His spectacular knock put East Zone in a commanding position in the final and marked another major milestone in his first-class career.

Watch Video: Ishan Kishan Silences Critics With Statement Double Ton in East Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy Final
Watch Video: Ishan Kishan Silences Critics With Statement Double Ton in East Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy Final

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-09-07 14:28 IST

Ishan Kishan continued his sensational run with the bat by smashing a brilliant double century for East Zone in the Duleep Trophy Final against South Zone at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The wicketkeeper-batter reached the 200-run mark in the second session on Day 2 after remaining unbeaten on 111 at the end of Day 1. His spectacular knock put East Zone in a commanding position in the final and marked another major milestone in his first-class career.

Watch Video of Ishan Kishan’s Double Century

Ishan Kishan’s landmark double century was the defining moment of East Zone’s innings in the Duleep Trophy final. Watch the video of the wicketkeeper-batter’s spectacular knock and his journey from an unbeaten century on Day 1 to a memorable 200-plus score.

Ishan Kishan Creates History in Duleep Trophy Final

Ishan Kishan’s double century became the highlight of East Zone’s batting performance in the Duleep Trophy final. The East Zone captain combined patience and attacking strokeplay, taking on the South Zone bowling attack while remaining unbeaten.

Kishan reached his half-century from 62 balls and later completed 4,000 first-class runs with a boundary against Mohammed Siraj at 59.6 overs. He then brought up his century at 76.1 overs against Shreyas Gopal, stepping down the pitch and driving the ball on the rise through the gap between the non-striker and mid-off. It was his 10th first-class hundred.

Ishan Kishan’s Century Sets Up Double Ton

After reaching three figures, Kishan increased the tempo and continued to dominate the South Zone bowlers. He surpassed his previous best Duleep Trophy score of 112 at 80.5 overs and remained aggressive against both pace and spin.

The East Zone captain repeatedly used his feet against Shreyas Gopal and Tripurana Vijay, while his pulls, cuts and drives kept the scoreboard moving. He reached 150 in the 99th over before stepping up the attack further, including a six over deep mid-wicket against Gopal.

Ishan Kishan’s Brilliant Double Century

Kishan shared an important 202-run partnership with Kumar Kushagra, who also produced an excellent century before being dismissed for 101 off 132 balls. Kishan continued his charge with Anukul Roy after Kushagra’s dismissal.

The East Zone skipper produced another attacking passage against Shreyas Gopal in the 113th over, hitting three boundaries. He first drove over the bowler’s head, followed it with another boundary through the off-side and then cut against the turn for four.

Kishan subsequently crossed the 200-run mark to complete his magnificent double century. His innings featured 26 fours and two sixes, while he scored at a strike rate of 74.73. The knock was a statement performance from the East Zone captain and further underlined his batting credentials in first-class cricket.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch Video: Ishan Kishan Silences Critics With Statement Double Ton in East Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy Final
Tags: Duleep Trophy

RELATED News

Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo Reunion on The Cards? Carlos Tevez Wants Both Legends For Boca Juniors Farewell Match | Possible Date, Venue

Mohsin Naqvi to Attend Women’s Asia Cup Final: Will India Accept Trophy From PCB Chief if Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team Wins? | Report

WATCH Video: Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers Clash as England Teammates Square up During Arsenal’s 2-1 Win Over Chelsea

WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event Results: Randy Orton Beats Cody Rhodes, Trick Williams Wins US Title as Bronson Reed Returns | Full Winners

US Open 2026, Sep 6 Results: Carlos Alcaraz Marches Into Quarterfinals, Ben Shelton Stops Stefano Tsitsipas | Check All Sunday Results

LATEST NEWS

Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Owner Hariram Gupta Traced To Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi, Arrested

Diljit Dosanjh Viral Video: Singer Reacts After Fan Puts His Name Next To ‘Ik Onkar’

Padma Shri TK Lahiri Assaulted At BHU Hospital: What Happened In Clash With Arvind Pandey?

Watch Video: Ishan Kishan Silences Critics With Statement Double Ton in East Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy Final

Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 07-09-2026 LIVE: Bhagyathara Lottery BT.70 Monday Lucky Draw Result Declared; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

Radhika Apte Viral Video: What Was The Controversial Clip That Went Viral And Had Anurag Kashyap Filing An FIR?

Ranveer Singh’s Pralay Look Leaks Online: Long Hair, Stubble And A Child On His Back Leave Fans Intrigued

Satya Niketan Building Collapse: CCTV Captures Chilling Moment Structure Comes Crashing Down

‘He Offered Higher Marks For Sexual Favours’: WhatsApp Message Triggers Harassment Allegations Aganist JNU Professor

Priti Paswan MMS Controversy: Viral 1-Minute-48-Second Video Sparks Questions, Bhojpuri Dancer Breaks Silence

Watch Video: Ishan Kishan Silences Critics With Statement Double Ton in East Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy Final

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch Video: Ishan Kishan Silences Critics With Statement Double Ton in East Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy Final

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch Video: Ishan Kishan Silences Critics With Statement Double Ton in East Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy Final
Watch Video: Ishan Kishan Silences Critics With Statement Double Ton in East Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy Final
Watch Video: Ishan Kishan Silences Critics With Statement Double Ton in East Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy Final
Watch Video: Ishan Kishan Silences Critics With Statement Double Ton in East Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy Final

QUICK LINKS