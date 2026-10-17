LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Ishan Kishan Smashes Six Out Of Chinnaswamy Stadium In Explosive 10-Ball Cameo vs West Indies | IND vs WI 5th T20I

WATCH VIDEO: Ishan Kishan Smashes Six Out Of Chinnaswamy Stadium In Explosive 10-Ball Cameo vs West Indies | IND vs WI 5th T20I

Ishan Kishan Batting Highlights: Ishan Kishan smashed 30 off just 10 balls against West Indies in the fifth T20I, highlighted by a stunning six that cleared the Chinnaswamy Stadium roof. The explosive cameo included three fours and two sixes before Shamar Joseph dismissed him, with Rovman Powell completing the catch at mid-on.

WATCH VIDEO: Ishan Kishan Smashes Six Out Of Chinnaswamy Stadium In Explosive 10-Ball Cameo vs West Indies | IND vs WI 5th T20I

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sat 2026-10-17 22:28 IST

Ishan Kishan Batting Highlights: India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan produced a breathtaking cameo in the fifth T20I against West Indies, smashing a six that cleared the roof of Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Kishan raced to 30 off just 10 deliveries before his entertaining knock came to an end.



Ishan Kishan Clears Chinnaswamy Roof With Stunning Six

Kishan made an immediate impact after arriving at the crease, taking the attack to West Indies pacer Romario Shepherd in the second over. He launched the bowler for two sixes, with the second maximum standing out as he moved across, got down on one knee and scooped the delivery over fine leg.

The shot sailed over the stadium roof, prompting the commentary to call for a new ball. Kishan also struck Shepherd for three boundaries during the over, helping India collect 24 runs and race ahead in the early stages of the innings.

The left-hander continued his assault against Shamar Joseph, slicing a back-of-a-length delivery over the cover region for another four. He also picked up a couple of runs with a slash over point, taking his score to 30 from just 10 balls.

Shamar Joseph Ends Ishan Kishan’s Explosive Knock

Kishan’s cameo ended in the third over when Joseph used a change of pace to outfox him. The bowler delivered a short ball at around 125 kmph, and Kishan lost his shape while attempting a pull shot. Rovman Powell completed the catch at mid-on.

Kishan departed after striking three fours and two sixes at a remarkable strike rate of 300. His quickfire innings provided India with early momentum and delivered one of the standout moments of the match.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH VIDEO: Ishan Kishan Smashes Six Out Of Chinnaswamy Stadium In Explosive 10-Ball Cameo vs West Indies | IND vs WI 5th T20I
Tags: India vs West Indies

RELATED News

India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Rain Plays Spoilsport As Series Ends 2-2, Ishan Kishan Lights Up Bengaluru

IND vs WI, 5th T20I: Is Bhuvneshwar Kumar Playing Today’s Match In Bengaluru? Check India’s Playing XI For Series-Decider Against West Indies

IND-W vs ZIM-W: Schedule, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As India Eye Series Win Over Zimbabwe

Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta To Flag Off 21st Edition; Omar Abdullah, Service Chiefs Among Participants

BET vs BAR, La Liga: Check Real Betis vs Barcelona All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

LATEST NEWS

Wife Dies, Teacher Seeks Relief From Election Duty, Gets Suspended: Why Punjab and Haryana High Court Intervened

WATCH VIDEO: Ishan Kishan Smashes Six Out Of Chinnaswamy Stadium In Explosive 10-Ball Cameo vs West Indies | IND vs WI 5th T20I

Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal Collapse: 17 Dead, 15 Seriously Injured Amid Saptami Crowds, What Happened?

12-Tonne Structure Falls on Moving Car During Flyover Work, No Injuries, MMRDA Fines Contractor Rs 2 Crore

Caught on Cam: Son Drags Elderly Father on Road in UP’s Bulandshahr, Video Goes Viral, What Happened?

Extramarital Affairs With 2 Officers’ Wives? Army Major Faces Termination, Here’s What Tribunal Said

Truck Drags Motorcycle for 500 Metres After Crash, 3 Die Including Two Nursing Students, Driver Flees in Lakhimpur Kheri

Mother Jumps Into Well With 10-Month-Old Baby And 25-Year-Old Daughter After Family Dispute In Coimbatore; What Happened?

Onward Technologies Delivers its Strongest-Ever Quarter; Total Revenue up 22.2% and EBITDA up 33.7% YoY; Raises FY27 Outlook

PATHVIK Launches to End Career Guesswork: Students Can Now Experience a Career Before They Choose It

WATCH VIDEO: Ishan Kishan Smashes Six Out Of Chinnaswamy Stadium In Explosive 10-Ball Cameo vs West Indies | IND vs WI 5th T20I

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH VIDEO: Ishan Kishan Smashes Six Out Of Chinnaswamy Stadium In Explosive 10-Ball Cameo vs West Indies | IND vs WI 5th T20I

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH VIDEO: Ishan Kishan Smashes Six Out Of Chinnaswamy Stadium In Explosive 10-Ball Cameo vs West Indies | IND vs WI 5th T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Ishan Kishan Smashes Six Out Of Chinnaswamy Stadium In Explosive 10-Ball Cameo vs West Indies | IND vs WI 5th T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Ishan Kishan Smashes Six Out Of Chinnaswamy Stadium In Explosive 10-Ball Cameo vs West Indies | IND vs WI 5th T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Ishan Kishan Smashes Six Out Of Chinnaswamy Stadium In Explosive 10-Ball Cameo vs West Indies | IND vs WI 5th T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Ishan Kishan Smashes Six Out Of Chinnaswamy Stadium In Explosive 10-Ball Cameo vs West Indies | IND vs WI 5th T20I

QUICK LINKS