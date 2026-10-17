WATCH VIDEO: Ishan Kishan Smashes Six Out Of Chinnaswamy Stadium In Explosive 10-Ball Cameo vs West Indies | IND vs WI 5th T20I

Ishan Kishan Batting Highlights: India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan produced a breathtaking cameo in the fifth T20I against West Indies, smashing a six that cleared the roof of Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Kishan raced to 30 off just 10 deliveries before his entertaining knock came to an end.







Ishan Kishan Clears Chinnaswamy Roof With Stunning Six

Kishan made an immediate impact after arriving at the crease, taking the attack to West Indies pacer Romario Shepherd in the second over. He launched the bowler for two sixes, with the second maximum standing out as he moved across, got down on one knee and scooped the delivery over fine leg.

The shot sailed over the stadium roof, prompting the commentary to call for a new ball. Kishan also struck Shepherd for three boundaries during the over, helping India collect 24 runs and race ahead in the early stages of the innings.

The left-hander continued his assault against Shamar Joseph, slicing a back-of-a-length delivery over the cover region for another four. He also picked up a couple of runs with a slash over point, taking his score to 30 from just 10 balls.

Shamar Joseph Ends Ishan Kishan’s Explosive Knock

Kishan’s cameo ended in the third over when Joseph used a change of pace to outfox him. The bowler delivered a short ball at around 125 kmph, and Kishan lost his shape while attempting a pull shot. Rovman Powell completed the catch at mid-on.

Kishan departed after striking three fours and two sixes at a remarkable strike rate of 300. His quickfire innings provided India with early momentum and delivered one of the standout moments of the match.