WATCH VIDEO: Ishan Kishan Takes Stunning Catch As Gurnoor Brar Fires Up After Dismissing Tim Seifert, Virat Kohli Intervenes | IND vs NZ 4th ODI

Gurnoor Brar Wicket Video: India’s young pacer Gurnoor Brar dismissed New Zealand opener Tim Seifert in the fourth ODI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on Friday. The wicket ended an 85-run opening partnership, with Ishan Kishan producing an outstanding diving catch behind the stumps. However, the dismissal also triggered a heated exchange between Brar and Seifert, forcing Virat Kohli to intervene.

The incident took place in the 12th over of New Zealand’s innings when Brar bowled a short delivery outside off-stump. Seifert attempted to pull the ball but was rushed by the pace and bounce. The ball took the upper portion of his bat and went high towards the wicketkeeper and fine-leg region.

Ishan Kishan immediately moved to his left, judged the ball brilliantly and completed an excellent two-handed diving catch. Seifert departed after scoring 58 off 48 deliveries, including six boundaries and three sixes, bringing an impressive opening stand to an end at 85 runs.

A FIERY SEND-OFF! 😤 Gurnoor Brar gets Tim Seifert, and has a few words to go with it! 🔥 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 4th ODI LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony Vizha & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyVizhaw #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/Y0VE4rtOTc — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 13, 2026







Ishan Kishan’s Stunning Catch To Dismiss Tim Seifert

The dismissal was followed by an animated celebration from Brar, who charged towards Seifert and roared in the New Zealand batter’s face. The two players exchanged words, with the Indian pacer showing plenty of aggression after providing his team with the breakthrough.

Virat Kohli then stepped in and physically pulled Brar away from Seifert to prevent the confrontation from escalating. Even as Kohli was moving his teammate away, Brar continued shouting towards the departing batter. There was also accidental contact between Seifert and Brar during the exchange.

The on-field umpire Chris Brown subsequently had a word with the Indian pacer following the incident.

Gurnoor Brar And Tim Seifert’s Heated Exchange, Virat Kohli Intervenes

Earlier in his spell, Brar and Seifert had already exchanged words during the sixth over. The New Zealand opener had struck the pacer for consecutive boundaries and a six, while Brar responded with a few words of his own.

At the time of writing, Brar had figures of 1 wicket for 29 runs in 3 overs, having conceded at an economy rate of 9.67. His first breakthrough came at a crucial stage after New Zealand had raced to 85 without losing a wicket.

HEATED EXCHANGE! 🤯🫣 Seifert brings the aggression, Gurnoor brings the words! 🥵 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 4th ODI LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony Vizha & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyVizha #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/49PL3Jhcf1 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 13, 2026







Seifert’s dismissal reduced New Zealand to 85/1 in 11.6 overs. The hosts were 96/1 after 14 overs at the time of writing, with Will Young batting on 29 and Nick Kelly on four.

Brar, who had claimed eight wickets in his first two appearances in the ongoing India tour of New Zealand, continued his impressive wicket-taking run with another important breakthrough in Mount Maunganui.