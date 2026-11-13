LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Ishan Kishan Takes Stunning Catch As Gurnoor Brar Fires Up After Dismissing Tim Seifert, Virat Kohli Intervenes | IND vs NZ 4th ODI

WATCH VIDEO: Ishan Kishan Takes Stunning Catch As Gurnoor Brar Fires Up After Dismissing Tim Seifert, Virat Kohli Intervenes | IND vs NZ 4th ODI

Gurnoor Brar Wicket Video: Gurnoor Brar dismissed Tim Seifert for 58 after an 85-run opening stand in the India vs New Zealand 4th ODI. Ishan Kishan grabbed a stunning diving catch to complete the dismissal, but Brar's fiery celebration sparked a heated exchange, prompting Virat Kohli to step in and pull the pacer away.

WATCH VIDEO: Ishan Kishan Takes Stunning Catch As Gurnoor Brar Fires Up After Dismissing Tim Seifert, Virat Kohli Intervenes | IND vs NZ 4th ODI

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Fri 2026-11-13 08:58 IST

Gurnoor Brar Wicket Video: India’s young pacer Gurnoor Brar dismissed New Zealand opener Tim Seifert in the fourth ODI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on Friday. The wicket ended an 85-run opening partnership, with Ishan Kishan producing an outstanding diving catch behind the stumps. However, the dismissal also triggered a heated exchange between Brar and Seifert, forcing Virat Kohli to intervene.

The incident took place in the 12th over of New Zealand’s innings when Brar bowled a short delivery outside off-stump. Seifert attempted to pull the ball but was rushed by the pace and bounce. The ball took the upper portion of his bat and went high towards the wicketkeeper and fine-leg region.

You Might Be Interested In

Ishan Kishan immediately moved to his left, judged the ball brilliantly and completed an excellent two-handed diving catch. Seifert departed after scoring 58 off 48 deliveries, including six boundaries and three sixes, bringing an impressive opening stand to an end at 85 runs.



Ishan Kishan’s Stunning Catch To Dismiss Tim Seifert

The dismissal was followed by an animated celebration from Brar, who charged towards Seifert and roared in the New Zealand batter’s face. The two players exchanged words, with the Indian pacer showing plenty of aggression after providing his team with the breakthrough.

Virat Kohli then stepped in and physically pulled Brar away from Seifert to prevent the confrontation from escalating. Even as Kohli was moving his teammate away, Brar continued shouting towards the departing batter. There was also accidental contact between Seifert and Brar during the exchange.

The on-field umpire Chris Brown subsequently had a word with the Indian pacer following the incident.

Gurnoor Brar And Tim Seifert’s Heated Exchange, Virat Kohli Intervenes

Earlier in his spell, Brar and Seifert had already exchanged words during the sixth over. The New Zealand opener had struck the pacer for consecutive boundaries and a six, while Brar responded with a few words of his own.

At the time of writing, Brar had figures of 1 wicket for 29 runs in 3 overs, having conceded at an economy rate of 9.67. His first breakthrough came at a crucial stage after New Zealand had raced to 85 without losing a wicket.



Seifert’s dismissal reduced New Zealand to 85/1 in 11.6 overs. The hosts were 96/1 after 14 overs at the time of writing, with Will Young batting on 29 and Nick Kelly on four.

Brar, who had claimed eight wickets in his first two appearances in the ongoing India tour of New Zealand, continued his impressive wicket-taking run with another important breakthrough in Mount Maunganui.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH VIDEO: Ishan Kishan Takes Stunning Catch As Gurnoor Brar Fires Up After Dismissing Tim Seifert, Virat Kohli Intervenes | IND vs NZ 4th ODI
Tags: home-hero-pos-3india vs new zealand

RELATED News

FREE Live IND vs NZ 4th ODI: Check How To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team LIVE On TV And Mobile

India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Preview: Date, Time, Squads, Probable Playing XI, Venue And Live Streaming Details

PAK-U19 vs BAN-U19 LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Pakistan National Under-19 Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Under-19 Cricket Team Match ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup Match Live On TV And Mobile

IND-U19 vs AFG-U19 LIVE Streaming: How To Watch India National Under-19 Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Under-19 Cricket Team Match ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup Match Live On TV And Mobile

SRH Shares Heartfelt Note For Kavya Maran And Anirudh Ravichander After Greece Wedding

LATEST NEWS

WATCH VIDEO: Ishan Kishan Takes Stunning Catch As Gurnoor Brar Fires Up After Dismissing Tim Seifert, Virat Kohli Intervenes | IND vs NZ 4th ODI

Watch Video: Teacher Climbs Water Tank In Uttar Pradesh, Demands DM And MLA Arrive To Fulfil Her Demands – What Did She Demand?

Caught On Cam: Man Seats Girlfriend At Fuel Tank, Drives His Bike Fast In UP As She Wraps Her Arms Around Him; Video Goes Viral

Watch Video: Woman Loses Arm After Being Pushed Off Local Train For Opposing Sexual Harassment, Accused Caught On CCTV

Bihar Hospital Set On Fire, Ambulance Torched After Patient-Doctor Clash; Police Pelted With Stones – What Triggered The Violence?

Caught On Camera: Female TTE Confronts 2 Army Jawans Over Ticketless Travel, Heated Train Clash Goes Viral – What Happened?

Panic Grips Bihar’s Mokama After 2 Teenagers Found Dead In Well, 2 Friends Still Missing – What Happened To 4 Boys?

Kingsley Gate adds Biiprashish Roy and Vinay Kumar to deepen firm’s senior bench in India

SFO Technologies and Cochin Shipyard jointly develops India’s First Indigenous Hybrid Laser Arc Welding Technology

Meet Shazia Parveen, Moradabad’s Fearless ‘Lady Snake Catcher’ Who Risked It All To Rescue A Giant Python From A Busy Market

WATCH VIDEO: Ishan Kishan Takes Stunning Catch As Gurnoor Brar Fires Up After Dismissing Tim Seifert, Virat Kohli Intervenes | IND vs NZ 4th ODI

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH VIDEO: Ishan Kishan Takes Stunning Catch As Gurnoor Brar Fires Up After Dismissing Tim Seifert, Virat Kohli Intervenes | IND vs NZ 4th ODI

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH VIDEO: Ishan Kishan Takes Stunning Catch As Gurnoor Brar Fires Up After Dismissing Tim Seifert, Virat Kohli Intervenes | IND vs NZ 4th ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Ishan Kishan Takes Stunning Catch As Gurnoor Brar Fires Up After Dismissing Tim Seifert, Virat Kohli Intervenes | IND vs NZ 4th ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Ishan Kishan Takes Stunning Catch As Gurnoor Brar Fires Up After Dismissing Tim Seifert, Virat Kohli Intervenes | IND vs NZ 4th ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Ishan Kishan Takes Stunning Catch As Gurnoor Brar Fires Up After Dismissing Tim Seifert, Virat Kohli Intervenes | IND vs NZ 4th ODI
WATCH VIDEO: Ishan Kishan Takes Stunning Catch As Gurnoor Brar Fires Up After Dismissing Tim Seifert, Virat Kohli Intervenes | IND vs NZ 4th ODI

QUICK LINKS