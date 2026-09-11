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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Ishan Kishan, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Hilarious Banter After Duleep Trophy Final Goes Viral — ‘You Took Credit For DRS’

WATCH VIDEO: Ishan Kishan, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Hilarious Banter After Duleep Trophy Final Goes Viral — ‘You Took Credit For DRS’

Ishan Kishan and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shared a hilarious exchange after East Zone won the Duleep Trophy 2026. Kishan, who scored 350 runs in the final, joked with Sooryavanshi over his successful DRS call that helped dismiss Ricky Bhui, with their banter going viral on social media.

Watch Video: You Took Credit For DRS - Ishan Kishan, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Banter Takes Spotlight After East Zone's Victory in Duleep Trophy
Watch Video: You Took Credit For DRS - Ishan Kishan, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Banter Takes Spotlight After East Zone's Victory in Duleep Trophy

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Last updated: Fri 2026-09-11 13:35 IST

Ishan Kishan and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi engaged in a light-hearted exchange after East Zone clinched the Duleep Trophy 2026-27 title. While Kishan was the Player of the Match after scoring over 350 runs across the two innings of the final, Sooryavanshi also attracted plenty of attention for his leadership role and successful DRS calls during the tournament.

Ishan Kishan Trolls Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Over DRS Calls

In a video shared by the BCCI after East Zone’s memorable triumph, Ishan Kishan playfully accused Vaibhav Sooryavanshi of taking credit for DRS calls that the captain was already planning to make. Kishan said that Sooryavanshi would confidently approach him and suggest taking the review, leading to the youngster receiving the credit on social media.

“He has taken all the credit for the reviews everywhere. Even though I was about to take the review, he would come and say it so confidently, ‘I’ll come to you’. Then the internet will be like: Vaibhav,” Ishan said while teasing the 15-year-old.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Brilliant Reply to Ishan Kishan

Sooryavanshi was quick to come up with a witty response. The teenager reminded Kishan that he had taken responsibility for the reviews when the East Zone skipper had left the field with an injury during the semi-final.

“And when we were going off the field, who was taking the reviews then? Tell us that too!” Sooryavanshi replied, highlighting his role in making important tactical calls when he stepped in as captain.

Kishan acknowledged Sooryavanshi’s contribution and even suggested that the youngster could have a bright future as a leader. “Yes, that was Vaibhav himself! Yes. Future captain, maybe? Let’s see how it goes,” the East Zone skipper said.

Watch Video: Ishan Kishan and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s DRS Banter

The light-hearted exchange between the East Zone captain and vice-captain quickly became a talking point among cricket fans. Ishan also revealed that commentators had begun directing the team towards Sooryavanshi whenever a review was being considered because of his sharp instincts on the field.

Sooryavanshi was East Zone’s designated vice-captain and had to take over the captaincy when Kishan left the field due to injury. The 15-year-old impressed with his proactive approach, particularly when it came to DRS decisions. Even after Kishan returned to lead the side in the final, Sooryavanshi remained involved in discussions over reviews.

Ishan Kishan Leads East Zone to Duleep Trophy Triumph

Led by Kishan, East Zone clinched the Duleep Trophy 2026-27 title with a massive first-innings lead over South Zone. Kishan was named Player of the Match after producing a prolific batting performance across the two innings of the final.

The writing was already on the wall at the end of the fourth day, when East Zone reached 212/5 at stumps and held a mammoth 584-run lead. The team continued to dominate for much of the fifth day instead of declaring overnight, with Kumar Kushagra adding 12 runs to his first-innings century before South Zone’s pacers found some movement under overcast conditions.

Md Kounain Quraishi provided resistance after Kushagra’s dismissal, while Anukul Roy joined him and accelerated the scoring with a couple of sixes in a Tripurana Vijay over. South Zone eventually used up all its reviews by the 76th over, while Quraishi and Roy remained unbeaten on 76 and 37 respectively at lunch.

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WATCH VIDEO: Ishan Kishan, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Hilarious Banter After Duleep Trophy Final Goes Viral — ‘You Took Credit For DRS’
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WATCH VIDEO: Ishan Kishan, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Hilarious Banter After Duleep Trophy Final Goes Viral — ‘You Took Credit For DRS’

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WATCH VIDEO: Ishan Kishan, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Hilarious Banter After Duleep Trophy Final Goes Viral — ‘You Took Credit For DRS’
WATCH VIDEO: Ishan Kishan, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Hilarious Banter After Duleep Trophy Final Goes Viral — ‘You Took Credit For DRS’
WATCH VIDEO: Ishan Kishan, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Hilarious Banter After Duleep Trophy Final Goes Viral — ‘You Took Credit For DRS’
WATCH VIDEO: Ishan Kishan, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Hilarious Banter After Duleep Trophy Final Goes Viral — ‘You Took Credit For DRS’

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