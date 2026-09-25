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Home > Sports News > WATCH Video: Israel’s Saied Abu Farchi Sent Off For ‘Gun’ Celebration After Scoring Against Austria | 2nd Yellow, Red Card in UEFA Nations League

WATCH Video: Israel’s Saied Abu Farchi Sent Off For ‘Gun’ Celebration After Scoring Against Austria | 2nd Yellow, Red Card in UEFA Nations League

Israel’s Saied Abu Farchi Gets Red Card for Gun Shot Celebration: Israel forward Saied Abu Farchi was sent off after celebrating his goal against Austria with a gun-firing gesture using the corner flag during his team's 3-1 UEFA Nations League defeat on Thursday (Sep 24). The 20-year-old had scored Israel's equaliser but was shown a second yellow card for the celebration, leaving his side with 10 players.

Watch Video: Israel’s Saied Abu Farchi Gets Red Card for Gun Shot Celebration After Goal in UEFA Nations League Clash vs Austria, Internet Reacts
Watch Video: Israel’s Saied Abu Farchi Gets Red Card for Gun Shot Celebration After Goal in UEFA Nations League Clash vs Austria, Internet Reacts

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Last updated: Fri 2026-09-25 11:29 IST

Israel’s Saied Abu Farchi Gets Red Card for Gun Shot Celebration: Israel forward Saied Abu Farchi was sent off after celebrating his goal against Austria with a gun-firing gesture using the corner flag during his team’s 3-1 UEFA Nations League defeat on Thursday (Sep 24). The 20-year-old had scored Israel’s equaliser but was shown a second yellow card for the celebration, leaving his side with 10 players.

Saied Abu Farchi Sent Off After Goal Celebration

Abu Farchi headed home in the 55th minute to bring Israel level after Austria had taken the lead through a Romano Schmid penalty before half-time at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz. The Israeli forward then ran towards the corner flag, grabbed it and used it to simulate a gun during his celebration.

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Watch Video: Abu Farchi’s Gun Gesture Celebration

The referee had already booked Abu Farchi four minutes before his goal celebration. The official then produced a second yellow card for the gesture, resulting in a red card and reducing Israel to 10 players.

Austria Beat Israel 3-1

Austria regained the lead in the 90th minute when Phillipp Mwene scored from Paul Wanner’s cross. Sasa Kalajdzic then added a third goal in stoppage time with a close-range finish to complete a 3-1 victory for Austria.

Internet Reacts to Saied Abu Farchi’s Celebration

Abu Farchi’s dismissal after his goal celebration became one of the major talking points from the Nations League encounter, with the incident drawing attention online. The forward’s gesture came just minutes after he had brought Israel level, before Austria eventually regained control of the contest.

Other UEFA Nations League Results

The Republic of Ireland suffered a 1-0 defeat away to Kosovo in their Nations League opener, with Vedat Muriqi scoring the decisive goal seven minutes from full-time. Ireland are scheduled to face Israel in Hungary on Sunday.

In another Group A4 match, Erling Haaland scored twice, including the 74th-minute winner, as Norway defeated Denmark 3-2 in Oslo. The result gave Norway their first competitive victory over Denmark.

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WATCH Video: Israel’s Saied Abu Farchi Sent Off For ‘Gun’ Celebration After Scoring Against Austria | 2nd Yellow, Red Card in UEFA Nations League
Tags: UEFA Nations League

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WATCH Video: Israel’s Saied Abu Farchi Sent Off For ‘Gun’ Celebration After Scoring Against Austria | 2nd Yellow, Red Card in UEFA Nations League

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WATCH Video: Israel’s Saied Abu Farchi Sent Off For ‘Gun’ Celebration After Scoring Against Austria | 2nd Yellow, Red Card in UEFA Nations League

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WATCH Video: Israel’s Saied Abu Farchi Sent Off For ‘Gun’ Celebration After Scoring Against Austria | 2nd Yellow, Red Card in UEFA Nations League
WATCH Video: Israel’s Saied Abu Farchi Sent Off For ‘Gun’ Celebration After Scoring Against Austria | 2nd Yellow, Red Card in UEFA Nations League
WATCH Video: Israel’s Saied Abu Farchi Sent Off For ‘Gun’ Celebration After Scoring Against Austria | 2nd Yellow, Red Card in UEFA Nations League
WATCH Video: Israel’s Saied Abu Farchi Sent Off For ‘Gun’ Celebration After Scoring Against Austria | 2nd Yellow, Red Card in UEFA Nations League
WATCH Video: Israel’s Saied Abu Farchi Sent Off For ‘Gun’ Celebration After Scoring Against Austria | 2nd Yellow, Red Card in UEFA Nations League

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