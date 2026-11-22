Jasprit Bumrah vs Tom Latham: Jasprit Bumrah continued his dominance over New Zealand captain Tom Latham in the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, dismissing him for a duck in both innings. Bumrah removed Latham off just the second ball of New Zealand’s second innings, with Rishabh Pant completing a comfortable catch behind the stumps. The dismissal meant Latham registered a pair, getting out without scoring in either innings.

India made a dream start to New Zealand’s second innings after Bumrah struck in the opening over. Having bowled the hosts out for 368 in their first innings, India declared at 720/9 to take a massive 352-run lead. Bumrah once again troubled Latham, who failed to open his account for the second time in the match.

Bumrah strikes, Latham departs! India couldn’t have asked for a better start 🤌 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/EbEKgAwH3F — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 22, 2026







Jasprit Bumrah Sends Tom Latham Back For Second Duck

Bumrah began the second innings with a good-length delivery outside off stump, which Latham defended confidently. However, the Indian speedster produced a superb delivery on the second ball, angling it away from the left-hander.

Latham tentatively pushed at the delivery and managed only a faint edge. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant made no mistake behind the stumps, completing a straightforward catch as the umpire raised his finger.

Bumrah celebrated the breakthrough by blowing a kiss towards the skies, while Latham walked back after scoring another duck. The New Zealand captain had also been dismissed by Bumrah for zero in the first innings, when he edged behind in the third over.

The second-innings dismissal came at 0.2 overs, leaving New Zealand reeling at 0/1. Latham became the first wicket to fall in the hosts’ second innings, with Bumrah once again providing India with an early breakthrough.

Jasprit Bumrah Dismisses Tom Latham Twice In The Wellington Test

Bumrah’s double strike against Latham highlighted his impact in the opening Test. The Indian pacer had dismissed the New Zealand skipper for two balls in the first innings as well, finishing with figures of 4/92.

In the second innings, Bumrah continued to trouble the New Zealand batters and finished Day 4 with figures of 1/33 from nine overs, including one maiden. He also bowled 40 dot balls during his spell.

Meanwhile, New Zealand ended Day 4 at 119/2 after 45 overs, still trailing India by 233 runs. Devon Conway remained unbeaten on 59, while Rachin Ravindra was batting on 27. Prasidh Krishna claimed the other wicket, dismissing Henry Nicholls for 31.

India will look to wrap up the remaining eight wickets on the final day and secure a massive victory in the opening Test.