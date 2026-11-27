Jasprit Bumrah New Bowling Action Video: India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah surprised cricket fans after experimenting with a different bowling approach during the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. The right-arm fast bowler was seen making a noticeable adjustment to his run-up at Hagley Oval, sparking curiosity about the reason behind the change. Meanwhile, teammate Akash Deep has revealed that Bumrah had been practising this variation even before the match.

Bumrah’s unusual approach became a talking point on the opening day of the Christchurch Test, particularly because it looked different from the routine he has followed throughout his international career. Akash Deep, however, suggested that the experienced pacer must have a specific plan behind experimenting with his bowling technique.

Jasprit Bumrah Experiments With New Bowling Action

Bumrah’s usual approach involves running in with the ball held in both hands before separating them during his delivery stride. However, in Christchurch, he was spotted carrying the ball in one hand while keeping his arms apart during the initial part of his run-up. The change immediately caught the attention of commentators and cricket fans.

The Indian speedster experimented with the modified approach during his spell against New Zealand batter Tom Blundell. Although the adjustment attracted considerable attention, Bumrah did not manage to claim a wicket on the opening day, finishing with figures of 0/37 from 19 overs.

Interesting. Bumrah trying a new run-up today. https://t.co/bCFKOA4jkO — Kanav Bali (@Concussion__Sub) November 27, 2026







Jasprit Bumrah’s New Bowling Action Grabs Attention

The footage from the Christchurch Test showed Bumrah approaching the crease differently from his familiar routine. Instead of keeping the ball secured between both hands, he appeared to hold it in one hand while allowing his arms to move separately during the run-up.

The adjustment was particularly noticeable because Bumrah has maintained his distinctive bowling style throughout his international career. However, there has been no official explanation from the Indian pacer regarding the reason behind this experiment.

Interestingly, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar and New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi also discussed Bumrah’s altered approach during the broadcast. Sodhi suggested that the change could be related to finding the right rhythm, while Gavaskar observed that the pacer appeared to be experimenting with different run-ups.

Akash Deep Reveals Why Jasprit Bumrah Is Experimenting

Following the opening day’s play, Akash Deep was asked about Bumrah’s noticeable change in bowling approach during the post-day press conference.

The Bengal fast bowler revealed that Bumrah had already been practising the variation before the Christchurch Test. He also backed his senior teammate, suggesting that the experienced pacer would have a specific reason for making such an adjustment.

“If Jasprit Bumrah is doing something, there must be something to it. Who are we to comment on that? He was practising this kind of bowling even before the practice match. Perhaps he has a particular plan in mind, which is why he is doing it,” Akash said.

Akash himself enjoyed an impressive outing on the opening day, claiming two important wickets. He dismissed New Zealand captain Tom Latham, who scored 59 runs, and left-handed batter Rachin Ravindra for a duck.

Jasprit Bumrah Goes Wicketless

Meanwhile, New Zealand finished the opening day at 246/5 after 85 overs at Hagley Oval. Tom Blundell remained unbeaten on 53, while Glenn Phillips was batting on 36 not out.

Apart from Akash’s two wickets, Gurnoor Brar, Anshul Kamboj and Washington Sundar also contributed with the ball.

India will hope Bumrah finds his rhythm and makes an impact as the Christchurch Test progresses.