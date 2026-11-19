Jasprit Bumrah Strikes In 1st Over: Jasprit Bumrah made an immediate impact in the first Test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, dismissing New Zealand captain Tom Latham for a duck with a sensational delivery in the third ball of the match. The Indian pace spearhead produced a brilliant late inswinger to knock back Latham’s off-stump and give India an early breakthrough.

India captain Shubman Gill had won the toss and elected to bowl, hoping to make the most of the conditions in Wellington. Bumrah justified the decision almost immediately, giving the visitors the perfect start to the contest.

Some introductions are best made with a BOOM. 💥 Tom Latham gets a taste of Jasprit Bumrah’s brilliance in the very first over! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZVIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 18, 2026







Jasprit Bumrah’s Magical Delivery Dismisses Tom Latham

The dismissal came on the third delivery of the opening over. Bumrah bowled a full-length delivery around the fourth-stump line, tempting Latham to leave it, as the New Zealand skipper expected the ball to move away from him.

However, the delivery maintained its line initially before swinging back sharply into the batter at the last moment. Latham’s decision to leave the ball proved costly as it crashed into his off-stump, leaving the New Zealand captain stunned.

Bumrah immediately broke into celebration with his arms outstretched as his teammates joined him. Latham had to walk back after scoring just zero off two deliveries, handing India an early advantage.

The dismissal highlighted Bumrah’s ability to generate late movement and trouble even the most experienced batters with his precision and control.

Jasprit Bumrah Finishes Day 1 With Three Wickets

Bumrah continued his impressive bowling performance throughout the opening day, claiming three wickets to put New Zealand under pressure.

Apart from Latham, the Indian pacer dismissed Daryl Mitchell for one and Tom Blundell for five. He finished with figures of 3/52 from 17 overs, including five maiden overs.

Despite Bumrah’s efforts, New Zealand recovered from 70/5 through an unbeaten 173-run partnership between Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips.

Nicholls remained unbeaten on 113, while Phillips finished the day on 94 not out as New Zealand reached 243/5 in 82 overs at stumps.

India will now look to build on Bumrah’s early breakthroughs and find a way to dismiss the two well-set batters on Day 2.