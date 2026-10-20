WATCH VIDEO: Joe Root Stunned as Naseem Shah Rocks English Batter in PAK vs ENG 2nd ODI

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah produced a crucial breakthrough by bowling Joe Root during England’s ODI tri-series clash against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. Root was dismissed for 33 off 35 balls after Naseem delivered a good-length ball outside off stump that stayed slightly low, catching the England batter in his crease before crashing into the off stump. Naseem celebrated enthusiastically as Pakistan tightened their grip on the contest. England, despite making an excellent start while chasing 303, suffered a dramatic batting collapse and were bowled out for 215 in 38.4 overs, losing the match by 87 runs.

Naseem Shah Cleans Up Joe Root in Rawalpindi

The dismissal came on the fifth ball of the 29th over, when Naseem Shah outfoxed Root with a delivery that proved difficult for the experienced English batter to handle. The ball pitched on a good length just outside off stump and stayed a fraction low, preventing Root from bringing his bat down in time.

The ball caught the toe-end of Root’s bat before hitting the off stump, ending his innings at 33 off 35 deliveries, including two boundaries. Naseem immediately ran away in celebration after providing Pakistan with a valuable breakthrough in a partnership that had begun to stabilise England’s chase.

England Collapse After Promising Start in 303-Run Chase

England appeared well placed to chase down Pakistan’s target of 303 after openers Ben Duckett and Tom Banton put together an aggressive start. Both batters scored 47 runs, helping England reach 91 without losing a wicket inside the first 15 overs.

However, the visitors failed to maintain their momentum after losing their opening pair. Captain Harry Brook was bowled for five by Pakistan spinner Arafat Minhas, who went on to dismantle the middle and lower order with a match-winning performance.

Root and Sam Curran attempted to rebuild the innings with a patient 31-run stand off 57 balls for the fourth wicket. Their partnership ended when Arafat removed Root, leaving England struggling to keep up with the required run rate.

Arafat Minhas Stars With Six Wickets

Arafat Minhas was the standout performer for Pakistan, finishing with figures of six wickets for 40 runs. Having earlier contributed a maiden ODI half-century with the bat, the spinner delivered a decisive spell to turn the match firmly in Pakistan’s favour.

Arafat struck twice in successive deliveries during the 39th over, dismissing Will Jacks for 19 and Adil Rashid for one to put himself on a hat-trick. He then ran out Gus Atkinson for seven two balls later, completing England’s collapse as the visitors were dismissed for 215 in 38.4 overs.

Pakistan Recover After Early Batting Trouble

Pakistan had also faced difficulties earlier in the match after being asked to bat, slipping to 81 for four. However, the hosts recovered sufficiently to post a target of 303, setting up a challenging chase for England.

The result represented a significant turnaround after England’s strong start with the bat. Pakistan’s bowlers capitalised on the pressure created by the required run rate, with Arafat’s six-wicket haul proving decisive and Naseem’s dismissal of Root adding to England’s troubles.