WATCH VIDEO: Jorge Jesus Backs Cristiano Ronaldo For November Friendlies After Heated Argument, Says ‘If He Wants to Play, Next Call-up He Will Be In’

Jorge Jesus Backs Cristiano Ronaldo For November Friendlies: Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has kept the door open for Cristiano Ronaldo to return to international duty after the Al Nassr forward left the national team camp following a heated disagreement. Ronaldo’s future with Portugal came into question after he was left on the bench for the 2-1 Nations League win over Norway, but Jesus and Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proença have both indicated that the veteran forward remains welcome. Here is what Jorge Jesus said about Ronaldo’s possible return for the November friendlies.

Jorge Jesus Opens Door For Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal Return

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has made it clear that Cristiano Ronaldo can return to the national team if he wants to. Speaking after Portugal’s 2-1 home victory over Norway on Sunday, Jesus said Ronaldo would be part of the squad again if he decides to return, with the next international call-up potentially providing an opportunity for his comeback.

What Did Jorge Jesus Say About Cristiano Ronaldo?

Jesus stressed that the decision ultimately rests with Ronaldo and reiterated the importance of having the five-time Ballon d’Or winner around the squad. The Portugal boss recalled telling Ronaldo during his first call-up that he needed him close to the team, regardless of whether he played, and said the same message still stands.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Heated Portugal Exit

Ronaldo started Portugal’s opening Nations League victory against Wales but was an unused substitute in the 2-1 away win over Norway on September 27. The decision reportedly led to tensions before Ronaldo left the national team camp. The 41-year-old subsequently confirmed on Instagram that he had decided to leave the squad after speaking with Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proença.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record For Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo remains Portugal’s record appearance-maker and leading goalscorer. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored a record 146 goals in 234 appearances for his country, underlining his importance to the national team despite the recent fallout.

Pedro Proença Supports Cristiano Ronaldo Return

Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proença also backed Ronaldo’s continued involvement with Portugal. Proença described Ronaldo as one of the greatest players of all time and said he would remain part of the squad whenever he is technically fit to play. He also characterised the recent dispute as a misunderstanding that should be resolved internally.

Ronaldo’s Future With Portugal

Ronaldo had previously chosen to continue representing Portugal after the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has remained a key figure for the national side. With Jesus leaving the door open, the forward could potentially return for Portugal’s November international fixtures if he decides to accept the next call-up.