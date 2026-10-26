WATCH VIDEO: Jose Mourinho Rolls Back Clock With Sliding Knee Celebration After Real Madrid’s Triumph Over Barcelona in El Clasico, Here’s How X Reacted

Jose Mourinho produced a memorable celebration at Camp Nou after Real Madrid secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Barcelona in Sunday’s El Clasico. The Portuguese manager’s trademark knee slide following Kylian Mbappe’s late goal brought back memories of his famous celebrations at the same stadium during his time with Inter Milan in 2010. Mourinho’s reaction quickly became a talking point among football fans, with his latest moment reigniting memories of his long-standing rivalry with Barcelona.

Jose Mourinho Recreates Iconic Knee-Slide Celebration

The decisive moment arrived in the 87th minute when Mbappe scored his second goal of the evening to put Real Madrid ahead. Jude Bellingham produced an impressive piece of skill before Eduardo Camavinga surged into the penalty area and squared the ball for the French forward to finish.

Mourinho responded by dropping to his knees and sliding across the grass in celebration, recreating an iconic moment associated with his previous visits to Barcelona’s home ground. The 63-year-old manager’s reaction added another memorable chapter to the rivalry between the Portuguese coach and the Catalan club.

Why Did Mourinho’s Celebration Recall 2010?

Mourinho’s latest knee slide brought back memories of his time in charge of Inter Milan, when his team eliminated Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona in the 2010 UEFA Champions League semi-finals. Inter progressed to the final despite losing the second leg 1-0 at Camp Nou.

Following the aggregate victory, Mourinho famously ran onto the pitch with a finger raised in celebration before Barcelona’s sprinklers were switched on. His latest celebration revived memories of that famous night and his enduring connection to one of European football’s most intense rivalries.

How Did Real Madrid’s Victory Affect Barcelona?

Barcelona entered the match after winning their opening nine La Liga fixtures, matching a record previously achieved by Real Madrid in the 1968-69 season. A tenth consecutive league victory would have made Hansi Flick’s side the first team in Spanish top-flight history to win their opening 10 matches. However, Real Madrid’s 2-1 triumph ended that opportunity and provided the backdrop for Mourinho’s much-discussed celebration.