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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Josh Hazlewood Stuns Ryan Rickelton Yet Again As Aussies Establish Iron Grip on SA vs AUS 1st Test

WATCH VIDEO: Josh Hazlewood Stuns Ryan Rickelton Yet Again As Aussies Establish Iron Grip on SA vs AUS 1st Test

Josh Hazlewood Stuns Ryan Rickelton: Australia moved closer to victory in the first Test against South Africa in Durban after reducing the hosts to six wickets away from defeat. Matt Renshaw continued his impressive performance with the bat, scoring 82 runs as Australia set the Proteas a daunting target of 421. Josh Hazlewood then struck twice, including dismissing Ryan Rickelton for the second time in the match, as the visitors tightened their grip on the contest. However, a head knock to Steve Smith remained a concern for Australia ahead of the final day's play.

WATCH VIDEO: Josh Hazlewood Stuns Ryan Rickelton Yet Again As Aussies Establish Iron Grip on SA vs AUS 1st Test
WATCH VIDEO: Josh Hazlewood Stuns Ryan Rickelton Yet Again As Aussies Establish Iron Grip on SA vs AUS 1st Test

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 22:42 IST

Josh Hazlewood Stuns Ryan Rickelton: Australia moved closer to victory in the first Test against South Africa in Durban after reducing the hosts to six wickets away from defeat. Matt Renshaw continued his impressive performance with the bat, scoring 82 runs as Australia set the Proteas a daunting target of 421. Josh Hazlewood then struck twice, including dismissing Ryan Rickelton for the second time in the match, as the visitors tightened their grip on the contest. However, a head knock to Steve Smith remained a concern for Australia ahead of the final day’s play. 

Josh Hazlewood Dismisses Ryan Rickelton Twice in SA vs AUS 1st Test

Josh Hazlewood continued to trouble Ryan Rickelton in the first Test, removing the South African batter for just two runs in the second innings. The dismissal came on the third ball of the fourth over, following Rickelton’s duck in his first innings. Hazlewood’s consistent line and length proved difficult for the Proteas batter to handle, giving Australia another crucial breakthrough as they pushed for victory in Durban.

How Did Australia Tighten Their Grip on the Durban Test?

Australia’s bowlers made the most of the final session, claiming four wickets as South Africa struggled to respond to a target of 421 runs. Hazlewood picked up two wickets, while Pat Cummins added another and Renshaw chipped in by dismissing Temba Bavuma. The absence of the evening fog that had interrupted play on earlier days also allowed the session to continue for an additional hour, giving Australia more time to make inroads into the South African batting order.

Matt Renshaw Shines Again as Australia Set South Africa 421-Run Target

Matt Renshaw was once again Australia’s standout batter, top-scoring with 82 runs to help the visitors build a commanding position. Pat Cummins also contributed with some aggressive batting, pushing the target into record-chasing territory. Australia batted well into the middle session before declaring 30 minutes ahead of the scheduled tea interval, prompting the umpires to bring the break forward.

How Many Wickets Does Australia Need to Win the 1st Test?

Australia need six more wickets to secure victory in the first Test against South Africa in Durban. With the Proteas chasing a target of 421 and the visitors making regular breakthroughs in the final session, Australia are firmly positioned to take control of the match. However, the fitness of Smith will remain an important concern for the tourists as they look to complete the job.

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WATCH VIDEO: Josh Hazlewood Stuns Ryan Rickelton Yet Again As Aussies Establish Iron Grip on SA vs AUS 1st Test
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WATCH VIDEO: Josh Hazlewood Stuns Ryan Rickelton Yet Again As Aussies Establish Iron Grip on SA vs AUS 1st Test

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WATCH VIDEO: Josh Hazlewood Stuns Ryan Rickelton Yet Again As Aussies Establish Iron Grip on SA vs AUS 1st Test
WATCH VIDEO: Josh Hazlewood Stuns Ryan Rickelton Yet Again As Aussies Establish Iron Grip on SA vs AUS 1st Test
WATCH VIDEO: Josh Hazlewood Stuns Ryan Rickelton Yet Again As Aussies Establish Iron Grip on SA vs AUS 1st Test
WATCH VIDEO: Josh Hazlewood Stuns Ryan Rickelton Yet Again As Aussies Establish Iron Grip on SA vs AUS 1st Test
WATCH VIDEO: Josh Hazlewood Stuns Ryan Rickelton Yet Again As Aussies Establish Iron Grip on SA vs AUS 1st Test

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