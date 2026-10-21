WATCH VIDEO: Kagiso Rabada Is Back With A Bang! Nic Maddinson Dismissed For Duck In First Over | SA vs AUS 2nd Test

Kagiso Rabada Wicket Video: Kagiso Rabada made an immediate impact on his return from injury, dismissing Nic Maddinson for a four-ball duck in his very first over of the second Test against Australia at St George’s Park in Gqeberha. After missing the opening Test, which South Africa lost, the fast bowler gave the Proteas a dream start as Australia ended Day 3 at 3/1, trailing by 422 runs.

Kagiso Rabada wasted no time reminding Australia of his threat. Returning to the South African side after missing the first Test due to injury, the pace spearhead struck in the fourth delivery of his opening over to remove Maddinson and put the hosts firmly on top in the second Test.

Kagiso Rabada Removes Nic Maddinson With Beauty

Rabada back with a BANG 😮‍💨 #SAvAUS https://t.co/fsm8qtifZF — FanCode (@FanCode) October 20, 2026







Rabada produced a delivery at 144 kmph, pitching full and wide outside off stump before moving away from the left-handed Maddinson. The Australian batter chased it with a drive away from his body, managing only an outside edge.

Simon Harmer, stationed at third slip, completed a neat catch to send Maddinson back for a four-ball duck. Rabada celebrated passionately after giving South Africa the breakthrough at 0/1 in just 0.4 overs.

The fast bowler finished his opening over with remarkable figures of 1/0, bowling six deliveries without conceding a run. All six balls were dot deliveries, while the over also included a maiden.

Rabada’s immediate impact offered South Africa an ideal start after their dominant batting performance.

Temba Bavuma, Marco Jansen Lead South Africa Fightback

South Africa declared at 425/9 after recovering from 110/6. Captain Temba Bavuma led the charge with a magnificent 179 off 334 balls, while Marco Jansen contributed 85 and Harmer scored 82.

Bavuma and Jansen added 132 runs for the seventh wicket, followed by an 183-run partnership between Bavuma and Harmer for the eighth wicket. South Africa’s late-order resistance transformed the innings and put the hosts in a commanding position.

Australia Trail By 422 Runs At Stumps On Day 3

At stumps on Day 3, Australia were 3/1 after four overs, with Travis Head unbeaten on one and Scott Boland on two. Maddinson’s early dismissal gave Rabada and South Africa the breakthrough they wanted.

After missing the first Test, Rabada’s immediate success has given the Proteas fresh momentum as they look to turn their strong position into a series-levelling victory.