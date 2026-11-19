Kagiso Rabada Wicket Celebration: South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada once again demonstrated his ability to deliver crucial breakthroughs as he sent Litton Das packing on Day 5 of the Test match against Bangladesh. The dismissal came in the 41.2 over of Bangladesh’s second innings when Rabada produced a superb comeback delivery immediately after conceding a boundary.

Litton, who had scored a magnificent century in Bangladesh’s first innings, was looking to keep his side’s resistance alive. However, the right-handed batter attempted to drive a full delivery around off-stump and ended up getting an inside edge. The ball crashed into the stumps, leaving Litton with no chance of recovery.

Rabada opened his arms wide in celebration after completing the dismissal, while Litton walked back to the pavilion after scoring 39 off 38 deliveries, including six boundaries. It was also Rabada’s eighth wicket of the match, underlining his importance to South Africa’s bowling attack.

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Kagiso Rabada Dismisses Litton Das After Century In First Innings

The dismissal was particularly significant considering Litton’s contribution in Bangladesh’s first innings. The wicketkeeper-batter had scored an impressive 120 off 179 deliveries, striking 14 fours and a six to help Bangladesh post 400 runs.

Litton had also stitched together an important partnership with Towhid Hridoy, who scored 137 off 227 balls. Their contributions helped Bangladesh recover from early setbacks and put up a competitive first-innings total.

However, Rabada proved equally effective in the second innings. The South African pacer finished with figures of 5/70 in the first innings and followed it up with 3/48 in the second. His eight wickets across the match made him one of South Africa’s biggest contributors.

South Africa Beat Bangladesh By Nine Wickets

Bangladesh were eventually bowled out for 168 in their second innings, leaving South Africa with a target of just 12 runs to win. Simon Harmer was the standout bowler in the second innings, claiming six wickets for 51 runs, while Rabada picked up three wickets.

South Africa had earlier posted a massive 557 in their first innings in response to Bangladesh’s 400. Marques Ackerman scored 157, while Ryan Rickelton contributed 102 and Rabada himself played an impressive knock of 72.

The Proteas completed the formalities by reaching 12/1 in just 1.3 overs on Day 5, securing a comprehensive nine-wicket victory. Rabada’s dismissal of Litton was among the standout moments of South Africa’s dominant performance.