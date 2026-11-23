Jasprit Bumrah Viral Video vs NZ: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah left everyone amused with his hilarious response to captain Shubman Gill during the second innings of the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington. A video of the light-hearted exchange between the two Indian cricketers has taken social media by storm.

The incident took place when Bumrah was bowling to Daryl Mitchell on Day 5 at the Basin Reserve. After the New Zealand batter gently defended a delivery towards the mid-on region, Gill urged the fast bowler to attempt a catch. However, Bumrah was quick to point out the difficulty of the task with a witty response.

Jasprit Bumrah’s ‘Kaise Pakdu?’ Response Leaves Shubman Gill Amused

The moment unfolded during the 63rd over of New Zealand’s second innings. Bumrah bowled a slower delivery to Mitchell, who kept his bat close to the ball and played it softly towards the mid-on region.

As the ball trickled away, Gill, stationed nearby, could be heard encouraging his premier fast bowler to go for the catch.

“Catch it, Boom bhai,” Gill shouted.

Bumrah, however, appeared unimpressed with the suggestion and responded with a hilarious question: “Kaise pakdu?”

Bumrah really got me giggling at 5 AM…… boommmmm bhai catch!!!!!!! Bumrah: kaise pakduuu???? Hainnnnnnn???? Someone said: udd ke😭🤣 #INDvsNZ https://t.co/J3aa3DRa0p — NoCoSaL (@NoCoSaL) November 22, 2026







The pacer’s reaction, delivered with a mix of disbelief and frustration, quickly became a talking point among cricket fans. The clip has since circulated widely on social media, with viewers enjoying the amusing exchange between India’s captain and his experienced fast bowler.

India Fail To Force A Result As New Zealand Secure Draw

While the moment provided some entertainment, India had little to celebrate on the field as New Zealand successfully held on for a draw in the series opener.

The visitors entered the final day in a commanding position after declaring their first innings at 720/9, securing a massive 352-run advantage. However, the hosts showed tremendous determination in their second innings to deny India a victory.

New Zealand resumed Day 5 at 119/2 and eventually reached 239/5 before both teams agreed to share the honours. Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips played crucial roles in ensuring that the home side survived the final day’s challenge.

The result was a setback for India’s World Test Championship ambitions, while New Zealand also missed the opportunity to strengthen their position in the standings.