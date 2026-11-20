KL Rahul Fifty vs New Zealand: KL Rahul showcased tremendous patience and composure to score an unbeaten half-century on Day 2 of the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington. The Indian batter remained unbeaten on 52 off 116 deliveries, helping India reach 159/1 at stumps after New Zealand posted 368 in their first innings.

KL Rahul’s unbeaten half-century against New Zealand was one of the major highlights of India’s batting effort on Day 2 of the opening Test. The right-handed batter negotiated a challenging spell from the New Zealand fast bowlers and remained at the crease alongside Devdutt Padikkal when stumps were called.

Rahul arrived at the crease as India’s opening batter alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal and initially adopted a cautious approach against Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry and Jacob Duffy. He faced 116 deliveries, scoring five boundaries and rotating the strike effectively to keep India’s innings moving.

A first Test fifty against New Zealand for KL Rahul! 😍 Can he make this one count with a big hundred? 🤔 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/lZb9hhih8T — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 20, 2026







KL Rahul Survives DRS Scare Against Matt Henry

The 34-year-old survived a significant scare early in his innings when New Zealand missed an opportunity to review a convincing LBW appeal from Henry. Ball-tracking later indicated three reds, suggesting Rahul would have been dismissed had the hosts taken the review.

Rahul gradually settled into his innings and began finding boundaries as the opening partnership with Jaiswal flourished. He played some attractive strokes through the leg side and cover region while maintaining a disciplined approach against deliveries outside the off stump.

KL Rahul Completes 22nd Test Fifty Against New Zealand

Rahul reached his half-century in the 34th over, getting there with a single off Matt Henry. It was his 22nd fifty in Test cricket and his first half-century against New Zealand in the format.

The milestone came at a crucial stage for India, who were looking to build a strong response after New Zealand had posted 368 in their first innings.

Rahul also shared a magnificent 130-run opening partnership with Jaiswal, who scored an attacking 85 off 89 deliveries before being dismissed by Henry. The Indian opener struck 16 boundaries in his entertaining knock.

Following Jaiswal’s dismissal at 130/1, Rahul continued to hold one end together and added an unbeaten 29-run stand with Devdutt Padikkal, who finished on 16.

At stumps on Day 2, India were 159/1 after 39 overs, trailing New Zealand by 209 runs. Rahul remained unbeaten on 52, while Padikkal was batting on 16.