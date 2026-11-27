KL Rahul Catch Drop Video: Indian wicketkeeper KL Rahul dropped a crucial catch of New Zealand captain Tom Latham on Day 1 of the second Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Rahul failed to grab a thick outside edge off Akash Deep’s bowling, leaving Indian captain Shubman Gill in disbelief as he put his hands on his head.

The incident happened in the 15th over of New Zealand’s first innings when Latham was batting on 59. Akash Deep bowled a good-length delivery outside off, and the left-handed batter attempted to push it towards the leg side. However, the ball took a thick outside edge and travelled towards Rahul at second slip. The Indian batter went for the catch with both hands but juggled it before dropping a golden opportunity to dismiss the New Zealand skipper.

KL Rahul Makes Costly Error Behind The Stumps

Rahul was not in a great position while attempting the catch, with his knees on the ground as he tried to grab the ball. Although he initially got both hands to it, he could not recover after juggling the ball, allowing it to fall out of his reach.

Gill, who was standing nearby, was visibly disappointed with the missed opportunity and immediately put both hands on his head. Akash Deep also missed out on a potential third wicket after already dismissing Devon Conway and Latham earlier in the innings.

Akash Deep finds the edge, but KL Rahul can’t quite hold on! 🫣 Tom Latham gets a lucky escape. Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 2nd Test, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/njl0Vh3WFV — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 26, 2026







New Zealand vs India 2nd Test: Latest Match Situation

At the time of writing, New Zealand had reached 133/4 in 54.2 overs in their first innings. Daryl Mitchell was unbeaten on 8 off 38 deliveries, while Tom Blundell was batting on 8 off 32 balls.

Akash Deep was India’s leading wicket-taker with two wickets for 23 runs in 13 overs. Anshul Kamboj and Gurnoor Brar had claimed one wicket each, while Jasprit Bumrah was yet to take a wicket.

Tom Latham top-scored for New Zealand with 59 off 128 deliveries, while Devon Conway contributed 31 runs. India won the toss and elected to bowl first in the Christchurch Test.