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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul Smashes Blistering 129* vs West Indies, Powers India To 351/7 | IND vs WI 3rd ODI

WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul Smashes Blistering 129* vs West Indies, Powers India To 351/7 | IND vs WI 3rd ODI

IND vs WI 3rd ODI: KL Rahul unleashed a stunning late assault in New Chandigarh, smashing an unbeaten 129 off 87 balls to register his ninth ODI century and highest score in the format. His explosive finish powered India to 351/7, with Rahul striking sixes and boundaries to dominate the final overs.

WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul Smashes Blistering 129* vs West Indies, Powers India To 351/7 | IND vs WI 3rd ODI

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 19:04 IST

IND vs WI 3rd ODI: KL Rahul produced a spectacular unbeaten century against West Indies in the third ODI, smashing 129 off just 87 balls at New Chandigarh. His ninth ODI hundred, featuring 10 fours and six sixes, helped India finish with a massive 351/7 after 50 overs.

KL Rahul delivered a sensational finishing act after walking in during India’s middle overs. The wicketkeeper-batter combined control with explosive strokeplay to remain unbeaten on 129 off 87 balls, striking at 148.28.

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Rahul reached his ninth ODI century in emphatic fashion, launching Jayden Seales over fine leg for a six in the 49th over. He immediately removed his helmet and celebrated the milestone as the Indian dressing room applauded his stunning innings.



KL Rahul Creates History With Stunning ODI Hundred

KL Rahul’s century was packed with attacking shots as he took apart the West Indies bowling attack during the final stages of India’s innings.

The right-hander reached his fifty from 50 balls before shifting gears dramatically. His innings eventually contained 10 fours and six sixes, with Rahul particularly effective against deliveries in his hitting arc.



He brought up his hundred with a six off Jayden Seales, helping India move towards a formidable total with just a handful of overs remaining.

The century also became a personal landmark for Rahul as 129 is now his highest ODI score*.

His previous ODI best was 112, meaning the New Chandigarh innings marked a new high for the Indian batter in the format.

Rahul Turns It On In The Final Overs

Rahul reserved his most destructive batting for the closing overs. After reaching the 90s with a huge six against Alzarri Joseph, he accelerated further against Seales and Keemo Paul. The Indian batter struck another six in the 48th over before completing his century with a maximum over fine leg.

The final over was even more explosive. Keemo Paul bowled a full toss and Rahul deposited it over long-on for six. He followed it with another maximum over deep mid-wicket before finishing the innings with two runs.

Rahul scored 105 runs in India’s final 60 balls, underlining how dramatically he accelerated once he entered the final phase.

His unbeaten 129 came from 87 deliveries at a strike rate of 148.28, giving India the perfect platform for a huge total.

India Innings Concluded At 351/7

India posted a commanding 351/7 in their 50 overs, with KL Rahul staying unbeaten on 129 off 87 balls. The wicketkeeper-batter was joined by Gurnoor Brar, who finished on 8 not out from six deliveries.

Rohit Sharma narrowly missed out on a century, scoring a fluent 92 off 85 balls, including 10 fours and three sixes. Ruturaj Gaikwad also made a valuable contribution with 57 off 69 balls, hitting one four and four sixes.

Naman Dhir added a quick 30 off 21 balls, while Anshul Kamboj provided late fireworks with 17 off just nine deliveries, including two sixes. Gurnoor Brar struck a four in his unbeaten cameo.

India’s innings gathered considerable momentum towards the finish, with 105 runs coming in the final 10 overs. Rahul was at the heart of that acceleration, launching sixes and boundaries to take India past the 350-run mark.

For West Indies, Jayden Seales finished with 3/62 from 10 overs, while Keemo Paul picked up two wickets. The visitors now face a daunting target of 352 in the third and final ODI, with Rahul’s unbeaten hundred providing the highlight of India’s batting effort.

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WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul Smashes Blistering 129* vs West Indies, Powers India To 351/7 | IND vs WI 3rd ODI
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WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul Smashes Blistering 129* vs West Indies, Powers India To 351/7 | IND vs WI 3rd ODI

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WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul Smashes Blistering 129* vs West Indies, Powers India To 351/7 | IND vs WI 3rd ODI

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WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul Smashes Blistering 129* vs West Indies, Powers India To 351/7 | IND vs WI 3rd ODI
WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul Smashes Blistering 129* vs West Indies, Powers India To 351/7 | IND vs WI 3rd ODI
WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul Smashes Blistering 129* vs West Indies, Powers India To 351/7 | IND vs WI 3rd ODI
WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul Smashes Blistering 129* vs West Indies, Powers India To 351/7 | IND vs WI 3rd ODI
WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul Smashes Blistering 129* vs West Indies, Powers India To 351/7 | IND vs WI 3rd ODI

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