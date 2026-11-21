KL Rahul Century: KL Rahul continued his impressive run in Test cricket with a magnificent century against New Zealand in the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The Indian batter brought up his maiden Test hundred on New Zealand soil on Day 3, giving India a strong platform after the hosts posted 368 in their first innings.

Rahul reached the landmark in the 69th over, taking a quick single off Jacob Duffy to complete his century. He celebrated by raising his hand, removing his helmet and acknowledging the applause from his teammates. The right-handed batter also dedicated his celebration to his child before looking towards the heavens. At the time of writing, Rahul was unbeaten on 125 off 268 deliveries, having struck nine boundaries and one six, as India reached 349/2 in 94 overs.

KL Rahul brings up his 1️⃣3️⃣th Test century with effortless poise! 🫡 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/DFjoY1c4En — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 21, 2026







KL Rahul’s Brilliant Century Against New Zealand

Rahul showcased tremendous patience and composure against New Zealand’s bowling attack, particularly during the opening sessions. He negotiated the challenging spells from Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson and Nathan Smith before gradually shifting gears as his innings progressed.

The Indian batter completed his half-century off 82 balls, registering his 22nd Test fifty and first against New Zealand in the format. He then built crucial partnerships with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal to put India in a commanding position.

KLass on REPEAT 🔁 The kind of stroke that reminds you why KL Rahul is such a joy to watch! 😍 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/yKhp0onm2s — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 21, 2026







Rahul added 130 runs for the opening wicket with Jaiswal, who scored 85 off 89 balls. After Jaiswal’s dismissal, he stitched together another important 165-run partnership with Padikkal, who contributed 80 off 175 deliveries.

KL Rahul’s Batting Highlights Against New Zealand

Rahul displayed an impressive range of strokes during his century, combining solid defence with elegant drives and effective pull shots.

One of his standout moments came against Glenn Phillips when he stepped down the track and launched the spinner over long-on for a six. He also produced a fabulous wristy shot over mid-wicket for a boundary in the 77th over.

Not all poetry needs words. 🤌 Just like this KLassic cover drive, timeless, effortless and beautiful as ever! 💘 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/wC48EFk9Tg — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 21, 2026







His hundred came in the 68th over when he worked Duffy towards cover and completed a quick single. Rahul’s innings also featured nine fours and one six, with the batter showing excellent control against both pace and spin.

KL Rahul scored 125 not out off 268 balls at the time of writing, including nine fours and one six, at a strike rate of 46.64. He registered his first Test century of the series and shared an unbeaten 54-run partnership with Shubman Gill.

India reached 349/2 at the time of writing, trailing New Zealand’s first-innings total of 368 by just 19 runs. Shubman Gill was unbeaten on 39, while Rahul continued to anchor India’s innings.