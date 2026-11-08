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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul Surprises Female Staff Member With Match Award Gift, BCCI Shares Heartwarming Moment | IND vs NZ

WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul Surprises Female Staff Member With Match Award Gift, BCCI Shares Heartwarming Moment | IND vs NZ

KL Rahul Gift Video: KL Rahul grabbed attention with a heartwarming gesture after the rain-hit India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI in Wellington, gifting his Game Changer of the Match award phone to a female staff member. Her surprised reaction was captured in a video shared by the BCCI, winning appreciation from cricket fans.

WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul Surprises Female Staff Member With Match Award Gift, BCCI Shares Heartwarming Moment | IND vs NZ

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sun 2026-11-08 16:44 IST

KL Rahul Gift Video: Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul won widespread appreciation for a thoughtful gesture after the rain-affected second ODI between India and New Zealand in Wellington. The Indian star gifted the mobile phone he received as his Game Changer of the Match award to a staff member, leaving her completely surprised. The heartwarming moment was captured on camera and shared by the BCCI.

Rahul’s gesture came during the post-match proceedings after persistent rain prevented the second ODI from reaching its conclusion. While the weather disappointed cricket fans, the Indian batter created a memorable moment away from the field by giving away his award to someone working at the venue.

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The female staff member was visibly moved by the unexpected present and later spoke about the experience in a video shared by the BCCI. Her reaction quickly became one of the most heartwarming moments from the Wellington encounter.

KL Rahul Gifts Match Award Phone To Staff Member, Wins Hearts

Rahul was presented with the Game Changer of the Match award, which included a mobile phone, following his contribution during India’s run chase. However, the 33-year-old decided to pass on the prize to a female staff member at the venue.



The recipient was left surprised by the Indian cricketer’s generosity and admitted that she had never expected such a gesture.

“He just gave me the phone that he won. I am a bit shocked, but it was very kind of him to hand it over to me. I wasn’t expecting that, that is for sure,” she said.

KL Rahul’s Special Gesture After 2nd ODI

The video captures the staff member’s reaction after receiving the phone from Rahul. Her surprise and happiness make the interaction particularly special, with the Indian wicketkeeper-batter earning appreciation for his thoughtful act.

The gesture provided a heartwarming highlight after rain brought an early end to the contest, preventing either side from securing a victory in the second ODI.

KL Rahul’s Unbeaten Knock Keeps India In The Hunt Before Rain Stops Play

Earlier in the match, Rahul played an important role in India’s chase after New Zealand had posted their total.

India were 113/7 after 26 overs when rain interrupted proceedings for the second time. The visitors were four runs ahead of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) par score of 109, resulting in the match being abandoned.

Rahul remained unbeaten on 26, holding the innings together as wickets continued to fall at the other end. His innings included two impressive pull shots, with the second one travelling over the boundary for a six.

The Indian batter showed patience during the challenging phase of the chase before looking to accelerate. Naman Dhir and Anshul Kamboj were among the other batters dismissed as India attempted to move closer to the target.

Gurnoor Brar, Anshul Kamboj Shine As New Zealand Batters Struggle

Earlier, India’s bowling attack produced an impressive performance to put New Zealand under pressure.

Gurnoor Brar troubled the hosts with his pace and bounce, while Auqib Nabi found movement off the surface during his opening spell. The Indian bowlers maintained pressure and prevented New Zealand from building substantial partnerships.

Anshul Kamboj also continued to impress, finishing with figures of 2/25 from eight overs. His disciplined line and consistent accuracy helped India restrict the home side.

Although rain prevented a result in the second ODI, Rahul’s unbeaten contribution and his generous gesture towards a venue staff member emerged as two memorable highlights from the Wellington encounter.

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WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul Surprises Female Staff Member With Match Award Gift, BCCI Shares Heartwarming Moment | IND vs NZ
Tags: india vs new zealand

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WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul Surprises Female Staff Member With Match Award Gift, BCCI Shares Heartwarming Moment | IND vs NZ

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WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul Surprises Female Staff Member With Match Award Gift, BCCI Shares Heartwarming Moment | IND vs NZ
WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul Surprises Female Staff Member With Match Award Gift, BCCI Shares Heartwarming Moment | IND vs NZ
WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul Surprises Female Staff Member With Match Award Gift, BCCI Shares Heartwarming Moment | IND vs NZ
WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul Surprises Female Staff Member With Match Award Gift, BCCI Shares Heartwarming Moment | IND vs NZ
WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul Surprises Female Staff Member With Match Award Gift, BCCI Shares Heartwarming Moment | IND vs NZ

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