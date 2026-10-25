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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul’s Bizarre Dismissal Viral In NZ-A vs IND-A Unofficial Test Viral

WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul’s Bizarre Dismissal Viral In NZ-A vs IND-A Unofficial Test Viral

Team India batter KL Rahul registered back-to-back single-figure scores in the first unofficial Test against New Zealand A while playing for India A at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln.

WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul's Bizarre Dismissal Viral In IND-A vs NZ-A Unofficial Test Viral
WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul's Bizarre Dismissal Viral In IND-A vs NZ-A Unofficial Test Viral

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-10-25 10:32 IST

NZ-A vs IND-A, 1st Unofficial Test: Team India batter KL Rahul registered back-to-back single-figure scores in the first unofficial Test against New Zealand A while playing for India A at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln. The right-handed batter suffered a bizarre dismissal in the second innings of the first unofficial Test, capping off a forgettable game.

NZ-A vs IND-A, 1st Unofficial Test: KL Rahul dismissed by same bowler in both innings of the game

The Karnataka-born cricketer, who nicked off to the keeper against Fraser Sheat in the first innings, came forward to defend a good length delivery from the 28-year-old. But all he managed was an inside edge that trickled on to the stumps. However, Rahul’s toe-end of the bat accidentally knocked off the bails while he tried to deviate the path of the ball. The veteran perished for an eight-ball duck in the first innings and managed only 4 runs off 15 deliveries in the second.

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NZ-A vs IND-A, 1st Unofficial Test: KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal dismissed after New Zealand A take 204-run lead

With India A skittled for 113 in their first innings, the home side had started batting on Day 1 itself. Captain Rhys Mariu and Curtis Heaphy got New Zealand A off to a terrific start, stitching a 132-run opening stand before the tourists hit back to reduce them to 133/3. After Mariu’s 76, Dean Foxcroft was the only other Kiwi batter to manage a half-century, scoring 51. Kirstian Clarke chipped in with a handy 67-ball 42 but the extras consisted of 46, hurting India A significantly. Anshul Kamboj and Auqib Nabi took three each, while Akash Deep chipped in with two wickets. Mukesh Choudhary and Washington Sundar contributed one scalp apiece off 89.3 overs that New Zealand A batted.

At the time of writing this, Devdutt Padikkal and B Sai Sudharsan had stabilised India A’s second innings despite losing Jaiswal and Rahul early. The senior men’s team is currently playing a five-game T20I series as a five-game one-day rubber will follow it. The two-Test series begins on November 19.

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WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul’s Bizarre Dismissal Viral In NZ-A vs IND-A Unofficial Test Viral
Tags: India A Cricket Teamkl rahulNew Zealand A Cricket Team

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WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul’s Bizarre Dismissal Viral In NZ-A vs IND-A Unofficial Test Viral

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WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul’s Bizarre Dismissal Viral In NZ-A vs IND-A Unofficial Test Viral
WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul’s Bizarre Dismissal Viral In NZ-A vs IND-A Unofficial Test Viral
WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul’s Bizarre Dismissal Viral In NZ-A vs IND-A Unofficial Test Viral
WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul’s Bizarre Dismissal Viral In NZ-A vs IND-A Unofficial Test Viral
WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul’s Bizarre Dismissal Viral In NZ-A vs IND-A Unofficial Test Viral

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