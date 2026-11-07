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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul’s Fighting Knock Keeps India In The Hunt Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul’s Fighting Knock Keeps India In The Hunt Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

KL Rahul Batting Video: KL Rahul kept India’s hopes alive with a composed unbeaten knock against New Zealand in the second ODI at Wellington. As wickets continued to tumble during the chase, the Indian batter showcased his class with some impressive pull shots, bringing the visitors closer to victory before rain interrupted play.

WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul’s Fighting Knock Keeps India In The Hunt Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sat 2026-11-07 15:15 IST

KL Rahul Batting Video: KL Rahul played a crucial unbeaten knock to keep India in the hunt during their run chase against New Zealand in the second ODI at Hnry Stadium, Wellington. With India losing seven wickets while chasing 135, the wicketkeeper-batter showed composure under pressure, scoring 26 off 38 deliveries to take the visitors closer to victory.

Rahul walked in when India were struggling after losing their top-order batters. With Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma already dismissed, the pressure increased further following the departures of Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Naman Dhir. Rahul continued to hold one end together despite wickets falling at regular intervals.

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KL Rahul Holds His Ground Amid India’s Batting Collapse

India suffered a major setback during the chase as New Zealand’s fast bowlers kept striking at regular intervals. Jacob Duffy and Kyle Jamieson claimed three wickets each, putting the visitors under pressure despite the modest target.

Rahul initially adopted a cautious approach, taking time to settle against the New Zealand pace attack. He eventually opened up with some impressive shots, using the short deliveries to his advantage and finding boundaries on the leg side.



The right-hander struck two fours and two sixes in his unbeaten 26-run innings. His sixes against Nathan Smith and Jacob Duffy provided some much-needed momentum to India’s chase.

KL Rahul’s Pull Shots Put New Zealand Under Pressure

Rahul showcased his ability against the short ball when he took on Nathan Smith in the 16th over. After getting off the mark with a controlled pull for four, he followed it up with a powerful six over deep backward square leg.

He produced another impressive pull shot against Matthew Fisher, swivelling across the crease and sending the delivery behind square for four.

Rahul also took on Jacob Duffy in the 23rd over, pulling a short delivery for a six despite getting a top edge. The ball sailed over the boundary as New Zealand’s fielders could only watch.

India Need 22 Runs As Rain Stops Play

At the time rain interrupted proceedings, India had reached 113/7 in 26 overs, needing just 22 more runs to win the second ODI. Rahul remained unbeaten on 26 off 38 deliveries, while Auqib Nabi was batting on one.

Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy had picked up three wickets each, while Matthew Fisher claimed one. Rahul’s presence at the crease remained crucial as India looked to complete the chase with three wickets remaining.

KL Rahul’s Batting Performance

Rahul’s unbeaten 26-run knock came off 38 deliveries, including two fours and two sixes. He maintained a strike rate of 68.42 while rotating the strike and waiting for opportunities to attack.

His composed approach helped India stay within touching distance of the target despite losing seven wickets. The wicketkeeper-batter will now be key to India’s hopes of finishing the chase successfully once play resumes.

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WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul’s Fighting Knock Keeps India In The Hunt Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI
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WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul’s Fighting Knock Keeps India In The Hunt Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI
WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul’s Fighting Knock Keeps India In The Hunt Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI
WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul’s Fighting Knock Keeps India In The Hunt Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI
WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul’s Fighting Knock Keeps India In The Hunt Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI
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