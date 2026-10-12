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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Kuldeep Yadav And Tilak Varma Visit This Famous Temple After IND vs WI 3rd T20I

WATCH VIDEO: Kuldeep Yadav And Tilak Varma Visit This Famous Temple After IND vs WI 3rd T20I

Kuldeep Yadav and Tilak Varma: The Indian cricketers visited Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple to offer prayers after India’s 14-run victory over West Indies in the 3rd T20I in Indore. The captured video also features hockey player Vivek Sagar Prasad. India leads the five-match series 2-1, with Hyderabad and Bengaluru hosting the remaining matches.

WATCH VIDEO: Kuldeep Yadav And Tilak Varma Visit This Famous Temple After IND vs WI 3rd T20I

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 11:57 IST

Kuldeep Yadav and Tilak Varma: Indian cricketers Kuldeep Yadav and Tilak Varma visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, to offer prayers after India’s third T20I against West Indies. A video shared by ANI shows the two cricketers at the renowned temple, with Indian hockey player Vivek Sagar Prasad also visible in the frame.

The visit came after India secured a 14-run victory over West Indies in the third T20I at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday, October 11. The match was played in Madhya Pradesh, the same state where the famous Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple is located.

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The video captures Kuldeep Yadav and Tilak Varma offering prayers at the temple, one of the most prominent religious sites in Ujjain. Hockey player Vivek Sagar Prasad can also be seen in the footage.

The visit followed India’s victory in a high-scoring contest against the Caribbean side. While Kuldeep was part of India’s squad for the match, he was not included in the playing XI. Tilak, meanwhile, featured in the game and scored 28 runs off 16 deliveries, hitting four boundaries.

India Beat West Indies By 14 Runs In 3rd T20I

India posted 223 runs in 20 overs before restricting West Indies to 209/7, winning the contest by 14 runs. Abhishek Sharma led the batting effort with an explosive 69 off 30 balls, while Ishan Kishan contributed 37 runs. Tilak’s quickfire knock also helped India maintain the momentum.

For the West Indies, Shimron Hetmyer scored 43, while Kamil Pooran made 42. Shamar Springer’s unbeaten 35 off just 11 balls kept the visitors in contention, but India held on to secure the win. Arshdeep Singh was named Player of the Match for his three-wicket haul.

The victory gave India a 2-1 lead in the five-match T20I series. The remaining two matches will be played in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, respectively.

Also Read: ‘He Could Have Played More’: Former India Batter’s Virat Kohli Retirement Claim Puts Spotlight On Ajit Agarkar

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WATCH VIDEO: Kuldeep Yadav And Tilak Varma Visit This Famous Temple After IND vs WI 3rd T20I
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WATCH VIDEO: Kuldeep Yadav And Tilak Varma Visit This Famous Temple After IND vs WI 3rd T20I

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WATCH VIDEO: Kuldeep Yadav And Tilak Varma Visit This Famous Temple After IND vs WI 3rd T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Kuldeep Yadav And Tilak Varma Visit This Famous Temple After IND vs WI 3rd T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Kuldeep Yadav And Tilak Varma Visit This Famous Temple After IND vs WI 3rd T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Kuldeep Yadav And Tilak Varma Visit This Famous Temple After IND vs WI 3rd T20I
WATCH VIDEO: Kuldeep Yadav And Tilak Varma Visit This Famous Temple After IND vs WI 3rd T20I

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