Devdutt Padikkal Wicket: Kyle Jamieson produced a sensational delivery to end Devdutt Padikkal’s impressive innings of 80 in the first Test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The New Zealand pacer broke a crucial 165-run partnership by beating Padikkal’s outside edge and hitting the top of off stump with a stunning delivery.

Padikkal had looked well set after spending 175 deliveries at the crease, striking 10 boundaries and registering a valuable half-century. However, Jamieson came up with a moment of brilliance in the 83rd over to dismiss the left-hander, leaving him visibly disappointed as he walked back to the pavilion.

The new ball does the trick for the Kiwis! 😮‍💨 Kyle Jamieson breaks through as Devdutt Padikkal departs after a valuable 80. Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 21, 2026







Kyle Jamieson Produces A Jaffa To Dismiss Devdutt Padikkal

The dismissal came on the sixth ball of the 83rd over. Jamieson bowled a good-length delivery that held its line and moved away just enough to beat Padikkal’s defensive stroke. The ball went past the outside edge before crashing into the top of off stump.

The delivery was particularly impressive because New Zealand had struggled to contain the Indian batters during the partnership. Jamieson had been bowling wide of off and down the leg side at different stages, but this ball came as a surprise.

Padikkal’s footwork also contributed to the dismissal. The batter initially stepped across, with his front foot pointing towards cover, before attempting to adjust his position. The extra movement left him squared up, and he could not bring his bat in line with the delivery.

Jamieson celebrated a crucial breakthrough as New Zealand finally managed to end the 165-run stand that had frustrated their bowling attack.

Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul Put India In Strong Position

Padikkal departed for 80 off 175 balls, with his innings featuring 10 fours. He and KL Rahul had added 165 runs off 331 deliveries for the second wicket after Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dismissal.

Rahul also continued his impressive innings, scoring 136 off 290 balls before Nathan Smith dismissed him in the 104th over. Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 77, while Rishabh Pant was batting on five.

At the time of writing, India had reached 410/3 in 110 overs in reply to New Zealand’s first-innings total of 368. India had taken a 42-run lead, with Gill and Pant at the crease.

Jamieson’s brilliant delivery provided New Zealand with a much-needed breakthrough, but India remained firmly placed in the contest.