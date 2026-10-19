WATCH VIDEO: Kylian Mbappe Evokes Memories Of Zinedine Zidane With His Stunning Goal For Real Madrid In La Liga Fixture

La Liga 2026-27: Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe grabbed spotlight after his brace helped the Los Blancos beat Sevilla by a convincing margin of 4-1 in the La Liga 2026-27 fixture at the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid. While the France footballer’s second goal came through penalty, his first goal evoked memories of the legendary Zinedine Zidane.

La Liga 2026-27: Why did the goal from Kylian Mbappe evoked memories of Zinedine Zidane?

The goal, which came in the 37th minute of the contest, drew attention due to the 27-year-old executing a Zidane-style turn or the legendary footballer’s roulette before putting the ball into the net. The second goal from Mbappe was in the 63rd minute, while the remaining two were from Arda Guler and Yan Diomande. The only goal for Sevilla came from Manu Bueno.

Diomande, Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid. https://t.co/0kXwKhsILz — MT2 (@madrid_total2) October 18, 2026

The victory was the seventh in the season for Real Madrid out of nine games. Their two losses came against Real Betis and Atletico Madrid. Real Madrid’s next match is again at home against RB Leipzig.

“ It’s like something out of a movie” – Kylian Mbappe on Zinedine Zidane as France’s manager

With Zidane getting the nod of the managerial role after France’s failure to win the FIFA World Cup 2026, Mbappe shared his reaction and stated, as quoted by The Reuters:

“Yes, years ago (he took me to ​Real Madrid’s training ground). He was the first, to pick me up ‌and ⁠take me to Real Madrid, to the training complex. I was 13 or 14, it was ages ago. And now he’s my national team coach. It’s like something out of a movie, but he’s ​top-level. It’s a ​new phase with a new coach It’s ​going ⁠to be a new experience for everyone, since we’ve only ever had Deschamps. It will be a change for us, but I think ⁠everything ​will turn out very well.”

Zidane had already started his stint with France during the Nations League, propelling France to three victories out of four matches. Although France could not win the World Cup, Mbappe’s performances were one to behold as the striker as he won the golden boot for his 10 goals