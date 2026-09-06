Watch Video: Lionel Messi Gets Into Heated Argument, Inter Miami Captain Confronts Atlanta Players After 2-2 Draw in MLS

Lionel Messi Gets Into Heated Argument: Lionel Messi was involved in a heated confrontation with Atlanta United players after Inter Miami were held to a 2-2 draw in their MLS clash on Saturday (Sep 5). The Inter Miami captain was seen arguing with Junior Alonso and attempting to confront the Atlanta defender after the final whistle. The tense scenes came after Atlanta United scored a late equaliser to deny Miami all three points at home.

Lionel Messi Confronts Atlanta United Players

Messi was involved in a heated exchange with Atlanta United players following the final whistle. The Argentine appeared to confront Junior Alonso as tensions rose after the visitors completed a late fightback to earn a 2-2 draw. The incident quickly drew attention, with footage of the confrontation circulating on social media.

Things between Inter Miami and Atlanta United ended up getting heated at the end of their match 😮 pic.twitter.com/y0YmgCBhi9 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 6, 2026

The result was another frustrating outcome for Inter Miami, who appeared to have control of the match before Atlanta United fought back in the second half. Miami ultimately had to settle for a point despite taking the lead twice during the contest.

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Match Highlights

The match started almost two hours later than scheduled after torrential rain affected the playing surface and forced officials to delay kick-off. Once play began, Inter Miami controlled much of the opening period but Atlanta United continued to pose a threat on the counter.

Miami took the lead in the 32nd minute when Casemiro headed the ball past the Atlanta goalkeeper. The visitors responded just three minutes later as Miguel Almirón fired a powerful effort into the bottom corner to restore parity.

Inter Miami regained the advantage before half-time. Telasco Segovia delivered a cross into the area and Luis Suárez converted to put the hosts 2-1 ahead at the break.

Atlanta United Complete Late Fightback

Atlanta United increased the pressure after the interval and repeatedly threatened the Miami penalty area. Dayne St. Clair produced several important saves, including a crucial stop from Almirón’s penalty in the 78th minute.

However, Miami were unable to hold on to their lead. Another foul inside the penalty area resulted in a second spot-kick for Atlanta, with Breel Embolo making no mistake to level the score and complete the visitors’ comeback.

Inter Miami, Atlanta United MLS Standings

The 2-2 draw leaves Inter Miami second in the MLS Eastern Conference, while Atlanta United remain in the next-to-last position. Miami will be disappointed after surrendering a lead at home, while Atlanta will take confidence from their late comeback and valuable point on the road.