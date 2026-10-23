WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Gets Standing Ovation From Royal Guests in Entire Auditorium Before Receiving Princess of Asturias Award

Lionel Messi received a standing ovation from royal guests and attendees at the Princess of Asturias Awards ceremony in Oviedo, Spain, on Friday (Oct 23). The Argentine football legend was honoured for his extraordinary achievements in football and contributions beyond the sport. The Inter Miami forward, who was accompanied by his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, received a warm welcome from supporters during his visit to the Spanish city. Messi interacted with fans and signed autographs outside his hotel before attending the prestigious event. The recognition also comes after a memorable international appearance in which he scored and provided two assists in Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Benin earlier in October.

WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Gets Standing Ovation Before Receiving Princess of Asturias Award

Messi received a standing ovation from royal guests and attendees before being presented with the Princess of Asturias Award in Oviedo on Friday (Oct 23). The moment captured the admiration surrounding the Argentine legend as he accepted the honour recognising his achievements in football and his wider contributions to society.

Lionel Messi Receives Standing Ovation at Princess of Asturias Awards

Messi was greeted with a standing ovation from royal guests and the audience inside the auditorium before receiving the Princess of Asturias Award on Friday (Oct 23). His appearance attracted considerable attention in Oviedo, where hundreds of supporters gathered to catch a glimpse of the Argentine superstar.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner attended the ceremony alongside his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo. He also spent time greeting supporters and signing autographs outside the hotel where he was staying, underlining the warm reception he received during his visit to Spain.

Why Was Lionel Messi Honoured With the Princess of Asturias Award?

The Princess of Asturias Award recognises outstanding achievements and contributions by personalities across different fields, including sport. Messi’s honour acknowledges his exceptional football career, commitment to the game, humility and work within the community.

The former Barcelona captain expressed his happiness at receiving the prestigious recognition in comments to EFE, as reported by Olympics.com. Reflecting on the responsibilities that come with being a footballer, Messi said, “When you’re there [Barcelona], it’s not just about playing football. Rather, football is the result of many things you have to do, many responsibilities you have before you go to training or a match.”

Lionel Messi’s Achievements With Argentina

Messi’s international career has included several landmark triumphs with Argentina. He helped the national team win the Copa America in 2021, ending a long wait for a major senior international trophy, before leading the country to the FIFA World Cup title in Qatar in 2022.

Argentina also won the 2022 Finalissima, adding another major honour to Messi’s international record. These achievements cemented his place in the country’s football history and formed a significant part of his legacy beyond club football.