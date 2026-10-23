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Home > Sports News > WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Receives 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sport Ahead of Ballon d’Or Ceremony in London, Here’s How X Reacted

WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Receives 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sport Ahead of Ballon d’Or Ceremony in London, Here’s How X Reacted

Lionel Messi arrived in Oviedo, Spain, on Thursday ahead of receiving the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sport on Friday (Oct 23). The Argentina legend was greeted by hundreds of supporters who gathered outside his hotel to see the Inter Miami forward and collect autographs. Accompanied by his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, Messi also posed for photographs as excitement built ahead of the prestigious ceremony. The award recognises not only his extraordinary achievements in football but also his charitable initiatives supporting education and healthcare for disadvantaged children. Watch the video of Messi's arrival and find out how fans reacted on X.

WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Receives 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sport Ahead of Ballon d’Or Ceremony in London, Here’s How X Reacted

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-10-23 21:40 IST

Lionel Messi arrived in Oviedo, Spain, on Thursday ahead of receiving the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sport on Friday (Oct 23). The Argentina legend was greeted by hundreds of supporters who gathered outside his hotel to see the Inter Miami forward and collect autographs. Accompanied by his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, Messi also posed for photographs as excitement built ahead of the prestigious ceremony. The award recognises not only his extraordinary achievements in football but also his charitable initiatives supporting education and healthcare for disadvantaged children. Watch the video of Messi’s arrival and find out how fans reacted on X.

WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Arrives in Spain Ahead of Princess of Asturias Award Ceremony

Messi received a warm welcome in Oviedo as fans lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner. The 39-year-old was accompanied by Antonela Roccuzzo and spent time signing autographs and interacting with supporters outside his hotel.

The award ceremony on Friday (Oct 23) will be presided over by the King and Queen of Spain. Messi expressed his excitement and gratitude at receiving the honour, acknowledging the award’s reputation and significance after spending many years in the country during his time at Barcelona.

Why Has Lionel Messi Won the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sport?

The Princess of Asturias Foundation recognised Messi for his remarkable football career and continued charitable work. The foundation highlighted his efforts to improve access to education and healthcare for children from disadvantaged backgrounds, alongside his sporting achievements and conduct.

Messi’s career includes winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina and two Copa América titles. He has also claimed eight Ballon d’Or awards and established himself as one of football’s most decorated players. His achievements at Barcelona, his international success and his contribution to charitable causes were among the factors behind the recognition.

How Did X React to Lionel Messi Receiving the Award?

Messi’s arrival in Oviedo generated excitement among supporters, with fans gathering to see the Argentina star and celebrate his latest recognition. His return to Spain also prompted interest among football followers who remember his long and successful spell at Barcelona.

The award has renewed discussion about Messi’s legacy, with his World Cup triumph, record-breaking career and charitable contributions forming key parts of the conversation. Individual reactions and posts on X may vary; readers can follow the social media platform for the latest fan responses and reactions to the ceremony.

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WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Receives 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sport Ahead of Ballon d’Or Ceremony in London, Here’s How X Reacted
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WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Receives 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sport Ahead of Ballon d’Or Ceremony in London, Here’s How X Reacted

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WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Receives 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sport Ahead of Ballon d’Or Ceremony in London, Here’s How X Reacted
WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Receives 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sport Ahead of Ballon d’Or Ceremony in London, Here’s How X Reacted
WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Receives 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sport Ahead of Ballon d’Or Ceremony in London, Here’s How X Reacted
WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Receives 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sport Ahead of Ballon d’Or Ceremony in London, Here’s How X Reacted
WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Receives 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sport Ahead of Ballon d’Or Ceremony in London, Here’s How X Reacted

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