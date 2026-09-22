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Home > Sports News > Watch Video: Lionel Messi Reveals Special Kit For Farwell Game, 2022 World Cup Winner to Wear Golden Embossed Jersey

Watch Video: Lionel Messi Reveals Special Kit For Farwell Game, 2022 World Cup Winner to Wear Golden Embossed Jersey

Lionel Messi Reveals Special Kit For Farewell Game: Lionel Messi has unveiled a special Argentina jersey that he will wear during his farewell international game on home soil. The 39-year-old is set to make his final appearance for Argentina against Benin at River Plate's Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires on October 6. Messi revealed the special kit on Instagram, with his name and iconic number 10 displayed in gold, along with a distinctive pattern on the back. Here is everything you need to know about Messi's special farewell jersey and final Argentina appearance.

Watch Video: Lionel Messi Reveals Special Kit For Farwell Game, 2022 World Cup Winner to Wear Golden Embossed Jersey
Watch Video: Lionel Messi Reveals Special Kit For Farwell Game, 2022 World Cup Winner to Wear Golden Embossed Jersey

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 12:10 IST

Lionel Messi Reveals Special Kit For Farewell Game: Lionel Messi has unveiled a special Argentina jersey that he will wear during his farewell international game on home soil. The 39-year-old is set to make his final appearance for Argentina against Benin at River Plate’s Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires on October 6. Messi revealed the special kit on Instagram, with his name and iconic number 10 displayed in gold, along with a distinctive pattern on the back. Here is everything you need to know about Messi’s special farewell jersey and final Argentina appearance.

Watch Video: Lionel Messi Reveals Special Argentina Jersey

Messi unveiled the special jersey on Instagram ahead of his final Argentina appearance on home soil. The shirt features Messi’s name and famous number 10 in bold golden lettering, while the back carries a special pattern. Sharing the video, Messi wrote: “One last match… A jersey for a lifetime.”

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When Will Lionel Messi Play His Final Argentina Match?

Lionel Messi will make his farewell appearance for Argentina against Benin on Tuesday, October 6, 2026. The match will be played at River Plate’s Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires. Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Giovani Lo Celso are expected to feature in the farewell fixture.

Argentina’s Upcoming Friendlies

  • Argentina vs Bolivia: September 30, 2026, Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, Cordoba
  • Argentina vs Burkina Faso: October 3, 2026, River Plate’s Monumental Stadium, Buenos Aires
  • Argentina vs Benin: October 6, 2026, River Plate’s Monumental Stadium, Buenos Aires

Lionel Messi’s Argentina Career

Messi announced his retirement from international football earlier in September 2026, bringing an end to a senior Argentina career that began in 2005. He became Argentina’s most-capped player and all-time leading scorer while helping the country win three major international titles. Messi’s international career included the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2024 Copa America.

Lionel Messi’s 2022 World Cup Triumph

Messi led Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022 after scoring twice in the final against France. The final ended 3-3 after extra time before Argentina won 4-2 on penalties, with Messi converting his spot-kick. The triumph was Messi’s first FIFA World Cup title and one of the defining moments of his international career.

Lionel Messi’s World Cup Record

Messi’s World Cup career spanned six editions from 2006 to 2026. He scored 21 goals in 34 World Cup appearances and finished as the second-highest scorer in the competition’s history. At the 2026 World Cup, Messi scored eight goals and provided four assists, including his first World Cup hat-trick against Algeria.

What Next for Lionel Messi?

Although Messi is stepping away from international football, he will continue his club career with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer. His final Argentina appearance against Benin will give him an opportunity to bid farewell to the home supporters and bring the curtain down on his international career.

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Watch Video: Lionel Messi Reveals Special Kit For Farwell Game, 2022 World Cup Winner to Wear Golden Embossed Jersey
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Watch Video: Lionel Messi Reveals Special Kit For Farwell Game, 2022 World Cup Winner to Wear Golden Embossed Jersey

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Watch Video: Lionel Messi Reveals Special Kit For Farwell Game, 2022 World Cup Winner to Wear Golden Embossed Jersey
Watch Video: Lionel Messi Reveals Special Kit For Farwell Game, 2022 World Cup Winner to Wear Golden Embossed Jersey
Watch Video: Lionel Messi Reveals Special Kit For Farwell Game, 2022 World Cup Winner to Wear Golden Embossed Jersey
Watch Video: Lionel Messi Reveals Special Kit For Farwell Game, 2022 World Cup Winner to Wear Golden Embossed Jersey
Watch Video: Lionel Messi Reveals Special Kit For Farwell Game, 2022 World Cup Winner to Wear Golden Embossed Jersey

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